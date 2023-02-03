ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, OR

kpic

Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Plant Clinic in Roseburg accepting gardening questions

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Beginning in February the OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. "The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public where volunteer master gardeners work to solve your gardening questions," organizers said. The Clinic is located at the...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

'Spring into Gardening' course offered in Roseburg on March 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Registration is open for the “Spring into Gardening” educational course on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Phoenix School of Roseburg (3131 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). Organized by OSU Extension Service Douglas County Master Gardeners, the workshop provides home gardeners...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR

