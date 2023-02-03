What are ZK-Rollups, and why is everyone talking about them? What’s the future of Ethereum scaling? A deep dive with StarkWare’s Gal Ron. Scaling Ethereum has undoubtedly been one of the hottest topics in the past months. The network’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm in September 2022 was a huge milestone in this regard, as it opened the door for many different scaling solutions to be implemented.

