Crypto Markets Lose $30B as Bitcoin Slipped to Weekly Lows (Market Watch)
Uniswap has lost the most value from the larger-cap alts after the recent a16z development. Bitcoin failed at $23,500 yesterday and dropped by almost $1,000 in the following hours to mark its lowest price point in about a week. Most altcoins are also in the red today, with UNI, AVAX,...
Bitcoin Slides Below $23K But a Bullish Indicator Flashes (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price rally has come to a halt as the market has been consolidating below a significant resistance level for weeks. While there are some worrying technical signs in the short term, a very bullish signal is also developing. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily...
FOMO Returns? 620K Retail Bitcoin Addresses Created Since BTC Reclaimed $20K
With BTC skyrocketing to multi-month peaks, the number of retail investors has shot up in the past few weeks. The start of the year has been highly positive for bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, with BTC exceeding $24,000 for the first time since August 2022. This came after a...
Market Watch: The Graph Explodes 33%, Lido (LDO) Soars 16%
The Graph has taken the main stage today, while LTC tapped $100 earlier. Bitcoin slipped toward $22,500 once again in the past 24 hours but managed to bounce off and is once again situated around $23,000. Most altcoins are calmer today, aside from several mid caps, including LDO and GRT,...
Taproot Usage Soars Amid Rising Interest in Ordinals on Bitcoin
While many developers oppose the protocol, the popularity of Ordinals is growing by the day. Ordinals – a new and controversial Bitcoin-based protocol – is making its mark on-chain with a record number of Taproot-related transactions, according to the blockchain data provider Glassnode. Nevertheless, the debate is still...
Riot Mined an All-Time High of 740 BTC in January
Following the record month, Riot Blockchain’s bitcoin holdings soared to 6,978 BTC. The US-based cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain produced 740 BTC last month, a 62% increase compared to January 2022 and a new monthly all-time high for the company. The positive start of the year contrasts the disappointing production...
MicroStrategy Records 8th Consecutive Quarterly Loss After $198M BTC Impairment Charge
The company is still bullish on Bitcoin despite incurring $198 million in impairment charges on its BTC stash. American business intelligence company MicroStrategy has recorded another quarterly loss after calculating the value of its Bitcoin portfolio. According to a Bloomberg report, MicroStrategy recorded a net loss of $249.7 million, narrowed...
Ripple CTO Describes XRP Buyback Theory as an ‘Awful’ Lot of ‘Scam’
Anyone who is promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you, he added. Should the United States consider making XRP the reserve currency of the world and buy its entire holding from the market?. Well, this speculative idea floated by Jimmy Vallee, Managing Director of...
Memecoins Explode Weekly: BabyDoge Soars 150%, SHIB Up 28% (Weekend Watch)
Today’s top performers are two of the most popular memecoins. Unlike some of the previous weekends since the start of the year, this one has been rather calm for bitcoin, which remains slightly above $23,000. Some altcoins, though, have performed more impressively, including OKB and a few memecoins. SHIB,...
Binance Launches New Crypto Tax Reporting Tool for Certain Users
The new tool aims to help users understand their crypto tax liabilities on their profits and losses on Binance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has launched a new tool dubbed Binance Tax to enable users to understand their crypto tax liabilities on up to 100,000 transactions. According to a...
SBF’s Holding Company Emergent Technologies Also Files for Bankruptcy
The company owned the disputed 56 million Robinhood shares that were seized earlier this year. The latest company in relation to the disgraced FTX founder to file for bankruptcy is the holding firm owned by him and Gary Wang – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. It’s headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda...
All Eyes on $0.40 as XRP Choppy Price Action Takes Hold (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple’s price has struggled to break the significant descending trendline at $0.42 and is consolidating. However, it now faces the critical support level of the 200-day moving average. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Ripple’s price action has been dull after failing to surpass the $0.42 substantial resistance...
DeFi Platform CoW Protocol Loses Over 550 BNB in Contract Exploit
The attacker has already moved some of the stolen funds to crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CoW Swap has suffered a smart contract exploit, leading to the loss of approximately 551 BNB ($181,600). According to reports, the attacker added a wallet address as a “solver” of CoW...
Cirus Foundation Launches V1 – Private
[PRESS RELEASE – Rarotonga, Cook Islands, 6th February 2023]. Private-launch of version 1.0, sets the stage for design, testing and review-based audiences. Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has entered into private-launch of version 1.0. The initiative entails a revamped user experience, data-ownership software, and a full-functioning cryptocurrency wallet.
Binance to Distribute $5M Worth of BNB to Earthquake-Affected Turkish Users
Each Binance user from Turkey’s affected region will receive $100 in BNB. The largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – added its name to the list of companies that provided help to Turkish residents affected by the recent devastating earthquake. It will give away $100 worth of BNB...
DAM Finance Launches Mainnet to Enable Multichain Liquidity
DAM’s global shared infrastructure offering would allow users on Polkadot to access and teleport their liquidity on Ethereum. Shared liquidity protocol dPRIME Asset Modules Finance (DAM Finance) has launched its mainnet, enabling users to “teleport” their liquidity across several blockchain networks. According to a press release, the...
Bitcoin Increases to $23.3K as Powell Reiterates 2% Inflation Target
The chairman believes raising the United States debt limit is the only option congress can take. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke more on the future direction of monetary policy following an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report on Friday. During an interview, Powell reiterated his comments from last week that...
Why ZK-Rollups Are the Future of Ethereum Scaling: Interview with StarkWare PM Gal Ron
What are ZK-Rollups, and why is everyone talking about them? What’s the future of Ethereum scaling? A deep dive with StarkWare’s Gal Ron. Scaling Ethereum has undoubtedly been one of the hottest topics in the past months. The network’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm in September 2022 was a huge milestone in this regard, as it opened the door for many different scaling solutions to be implemented.
StarkWare to Open Source Its Ethereum Scaling Solution
StarkWare revealed plans to open source its Ethereum scaling technology stack. StarkWare – a company focused on Ethereum scaling – will open-source its Zero-Knowledge (ZK) software. StarkWare announced today that it plans to open-source its STARK Prover – the engine that’s designed to generate cryptographic proofs that compress...
