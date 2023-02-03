Iowa – S. Minnesota hog weights declined weekly from 289.1 lbs. to 286.8 lbs. (-2.3 lbs.). Weights are 3.5 lbs. lower than the same time a year ago. Last week U.S. slaughter was 2.575 million head. A year ago, same week 2.436 million. We believe the only way these high slaughter numbers can be achieved is by pulling weights down and pulling hogs ahead. The aggressive slaughter numbers by packers indicate to us relative demand despite a lack of market enthusiasm. We would not be surprised to see further aggressive weight decline in hogs. You only kill them once and at some point, the dog hits the end of the chain and weekly hog numbers decline pushing prices higher.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO