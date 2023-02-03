Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, U.S. Market Continues to Struggle, February 6th 2023
Iowa – S. Minnesota hog weights declined weekly from 289.1 lbs. to 286.8 lbs. (-2.3 lbs.). Weights are 3.5 lbs. lower than the same time a year ago. Last week U.S. slaughter was 2.575 million head. A year ago, same week 2.436 million. We believe the only way these high slaughter numbers can be achieved is by pulling weights down and pulling hogs ahead. The aggressive slaughter numbers by packers indicate to us relative demand despite a lack of market enthusiasm. We would not be surprised to see further aggressive weight decline in hogs. You only kill them once and at some point, the dog hits the end of the chain and weekly hog numbers decline pushing prices higher.
swineweb.com
Knox’s swine research has ‘global impact’ on industry
Rob Knox is a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois, where he serves as a state Extension specialist and does research of global impact. The native of Delaware earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Nebraska in reproductive physiology. His research focuses on replacement gilt management, A.I. and fertility of frozen swine semen, housing effects on reproduction, diagnostic ultrasound, and hormonal control of reproduction.
Comments / 0