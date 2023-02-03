Just before Christmas I celebrated a minor milestone birthday, one whose primary purpose was to signal, incontestably, the arrival of middle age. Rather than plan a boys trip or buy a Porsche (though both are highly appealing), I booked a night at the Carlyle, the legendary Upper East Side hotel now owned by Rosewood, for just me and my wife—no kids. The 24 hours passed like a dream: gazing from our suite at the stream of headlights emerging along Madison Avenue from the monumental shadows of Midtown; lingering over caviar and côte de boeuf at Dowling's; feeling like lords in robes high above foggy Central Park as we ate our room-service breakfast. At Bemelmans, amid the iconic murals and the butterscotch glow, we drank martinis at a table by the band. I told my wife how, on my birthday more than 20 years ago, a piano player at a hotel bar had performed “Bennie and the Jets” for me. Suddenly the band was playing it! She'd put in a discreet request. Unforgettable.

12 HOURS AGO