Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple. Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
big10central.com
Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball
There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers look to make it two straight against Northwestern
Wisconsin men’s basketball had a blue January. When the calendar flipped to the new year, the Badgers (5-6 Big Ten, 13-8 overall) went 2-6 to put themselves near the basement of the Big Ten. But UW stopped the bleeding with a tough 65-60 road win against the Buckeyes Thursday,...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
OnlyInYourState
The One Tex-Mex Restaurant In Wisconsin With A Surprisingly Delicious Fish Fry
When your stomach is craving a classic Wisconsin fish fry, your heart might not be in Dallas. But for your next Friday night, you may want to head to a Tex Mex restaurant, that does a pretty fantastic job serving up a classic Wisconsin fish fry alongside southwestern staples like chips and queso. Think Tex-Mex-Wis, and make your visit as spicy as you wish. If you’re from the North or the South, Fitchburg or Fort Worth, you’ll love Me & Julio. Here’s why.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
wissports.net
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton’s Griffin Empey takes down D2 No. 1 to claim Badger Conference title
Griffin Empey hasn’t forgotten how he lost his Bi-State Classic final back in December – it was at the hands of Monroe’s Isaac Bunker – the No. 1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in Division 2. Empey was able to turn the tables as the Stoughton senior defeated...
nbc15.com
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
Channel 3000
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
Channel 3000
New documentary pays tribute to historic country bar near Evansville
It’s fitting that Bill Roach was driving Wisconsin’s country backroads with his brother, Jerry, when the subject of Bill’s next documentary short film was raised. “You should do one,” Jerry said, “on all the country bars that are going out of business.”
Channel 3000
In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year
MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
Channel 3000
Aaron Chadwick Greim
OREGON - Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wis. Originally from Bloomington, Ind., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
Comments / 0