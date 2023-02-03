Read full article on original website
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
NE Wisconsin Continues To Respond To Ukrainians In Need
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin medical company is sending vital supplies to those affected by the Russia-Ukraine War. It has been nearly a year since the conflict started between the two countries, and help is still desperately needed. The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists from the Orthopedic...
Phoenix finally rise
It was an upset special and a special upset victory for the Green Bay Phoenix Monday night. GB snapped it’s 14 game losing streak by beating in-state rival Milwaukee on the Panthers floor in an 80-79 overtime thriller. The win is Green Bay’s first since December 14 and the first for interim Head Coach Freddie Owens who had more than 60 friends and family at the Klotsche Center to witness it. The Milwaukee native who starred at Marshall High School took over for the fired Will Ryan last month as Green Bay was suffering through it’s worst season in program history. With a bit of luck and school record long range shooting, the Phoenix finally prevailed. Davin Ziegler’s three point basket with 1.1 left in regulation forced the game into overtime and with time running out in OT, Ziegler again came through, hitting a jumper from the left wing with 0.7 left in the extra period for the win. Randy Tucker put up a career high 20 for GB, Ziegler had 18 and Brock Hefner added 17. Owens said afterwards it “was very sweet” to realize a dream of having his first college victory come in his hometown. The Phoenix picked up just their third win of the year against 22 losses, they now stand 2-12 in Horizon League play. They broke a school single game record by knocking down 16 three point shots in the game. The Panthers got 28 points from B.J. Freeman but they fall out of a share of first in the conference race at 10-4, one game behind league leading Youngstown State. Milwaukee is now 16-8 overall.
Enjoy Outdoor Recreation On Local Rinks And Hills
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Last week’s cold temperatures allowed some of Green Bay’s outdoor ice rinks to freeze. One of them being Colburn. “We just came out to play some pond hockey, we play hockey and baseball together so we are just enjoying the little bit of nicer weather since it’s been cold all week,” says Caden Bartelme.
Green Bay Looks Ahead to Next Shipping Season with ‘First Ship Contest’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Although the Port of Green Bay shipping season has recently come to a close, officials want Green Bay area residents to get excited for the next one. Discover Green Bay has announced its First Ship Contest. This contest asks members of the public to...
Wrightstown Teenager’s Family Raises Funds for Funeral Costs
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The family of a Wrightstown teenager is raising funds for her funeral, after the 17-year-old was found dead last week. After law enforcement searched for Daniela Velazquez for several days, she was found on Jan. 31, with sheriff’s officials saying she likely died of hypothermia.
Hot and cold Phoenix
The Green Bay Phoenix women remain tied for the Horizon League regular season lead with a handful of games to go after another impressive road victory on Sunday. GB rolled over Oakland 70-50 with Bailey Butler putting up 16 points to go along with 9 assists. The Lady Phoenix share first place in the Horizon with Cleveland State at 12-2, they improved to 19-4 overall.
Brown County Deputies to Bring Double Murder Suspect Back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on...
Menasha to Conduct Survey on New Superintendent
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Menasha schools are encouraging residents to take a survey as the board seeks a new superintendent. The role will be left vacant by Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden when he retires in June after 35 years in education. The district is asking families, staff and community members...
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
Emotional Farewell For Family And Soldiers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A farewell ceremony in Neenah Friday was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. “It’s kind of hard I guess to really express — I’m sure you guys don’t know the type of...
Oshkosh School to Have Increased Security After Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh on Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun...
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
Howard Voters to See Public Safety Referendum on April Ballot
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County...
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The Appleton Police Department has identified Yia...
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Sunday Fire Sends One Person To The Hospital, Displaces 3 People
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from a home at in the 11-hundred block of Emile Street around 5:45 pm Sunday. Fire officials report crews arrived within four minutes to find fire coming from a...
