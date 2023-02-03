ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers want to force home sellers to disclose previous flood damage

By News Service of Florida
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6EBd_0kbVzy3O00
A Florida neighborhood flooded from Hurricane Ian.
Florida lawmakers could consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to provide information to buyers about whether the property has sustained damage from flooding.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure requirements.

Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, filed a similar measure (HB 325) last month.


Under Bradley’s bill, sellers would be required to disclose information such as whether the property has sustained flood damage; whether the property is located in a designated flood-hazard zone; whether sellers have received federal assistance for flood damage; and whether flood-damage insurance claims have been filed.

The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage after hitting the state in September.

Comments / 31

Tomahawk
4d ago

wanna charge big prices?? then cough those reports up. nobody is trying to buy a mold infested lemon that sold for an outrageous amount

Reply
4
Stevie Jenson
4d ago

They should give that information! The buyer has a right to know.

Reply(4)
16
Christopher Romero
4d ago

Why don’t they concern themselves with the ridiculous insurance premiums and lack of payouts upon claims!!

Reply
6
Related
golatinos.net

What To Expect from New 2023 Property Insurance Legislation in Florida

State legislators introduce sweeping changes to the property insurance claims process. Most homeowners in Florida already know that obtaining property insurance has been extremely challenging in recent years. More companies than ever have dropped coverage for property owners or have even closed their businesses altogether. After Florida legislators convened for...
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Push for constitutional amendment to change increases in homestead assessments

A Miami legislator has proposed a constitutional amendment that would change how much a property’s assessed value can go up each year. The amendment would cap the allowable increase in the assessment of a homestead property to 2%, down from the current 3%. Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade, says the...
MIAMI, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate

 (CNN) — Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FPL proposes higher electric bills to recoup from 2022 costs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Power and Light customers could face increased electric bills starting in April. This comes as the company tries to recoup costs after hard-hitting hurricanes and rising natural gas prices. So just how much will this affect your electric bills coming up? FPL...
Enigma In Black

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of America

Migrants Trying to Reach Florida Leave Abandoned Boats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Grounded in sand bars, adrift in the sea or washed onto private beaches, the boats keep piling up: rafts made from Styrofoam, sailboats, hollowed-out drums attached to ironing boards. Four months ago, Hurricane Ian turned boardwalks into piles of debris and moved boats miles from...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Everglades progress report: Scientists point to need for water storage, climate planning

One of the largest environmental restoration project in the history of the planet just got a report card. All in all, things are on track. No failing grades, but no raves either. There are plenty "needs to try harder" comments as well. As fishing guide-turned-nonprofit advocate Daniel Andrews of Captains for Clean Water puts it: "It’s working but we have a long road ahead."
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy