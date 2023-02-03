Florida lawmakers want to force home sellers to disclose previous flood damage
Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure requirements.
Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, filed a similar measure (HB 325) last month.
Under Bradley’s bill, sellers would be required to disclose information such as whether the property has sustained flood damage; whether the property is located in a designated flood-hazard zone; whether sellers have received federal assistance for flood damage; and whether flood-damage insurance claims have been filed.
The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage after hitting the state in September.
