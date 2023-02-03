2-Year-Old Gives Her Big Sister Best Pep Talk Ever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's amazing how some little kids just seem to have it all together. Like, they know what's going on, they know how to deal with it, and they know how everybody else should be dealing with it, too. Where do these little dynamos come from?

The 2-year-old little sister in this hilarious video from @karaleapior is one of these kids who just knows how to take care of business. She sees that her sister is upset about something, so she gets their mom, talks to her sister, acts as a mediator, and totally solves the problem like a boss. You just have to see this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Most adults can't problem solve this swiftly! She's so hilarious. "If you ask nicely..." She's not wrong, either! This kid has been paying attention to the way people interact and what works (and what doesn't). She's definitely wise beyond her years.

Commenters loved this sisterly interaction, and recognized a dynamic that would probably exist for years.

"I love that toddlers are basically the drunk girls you meet in bar bathrooms in your 20s"

"Stevie really said "you are far too emotional rn to think logically, lemme take the wheel"

"'i helped her up' omg I love Stevie"

"She's not asking Franki sumptin. She's TELLING her sumptin"

"She said 'you ready and you get up' i love her"

"Did you even need to parent here because I think Stevie's got you covered lol"

Seriously, Stevie has this one under control! If she's like this as a toddler, just imagine her as a tween.

