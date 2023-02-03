ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

2-Year-Old Gives Her Big Sister Best Pep Talk Ever

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWXC3_0kbVz7nU00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's amazing how some little kids just seem to have it all together. Like, they know what's going on, they know how to deal with it, and they know how everybody else should be dealing with it, too. Where do these little dynamos come from?

The 2-year-old little sister in this hilarious video from @karaleapior is one of these kids who just knows how to take care of business. She sees that her sister is upset about something, so she gets their mom, talks to her sister, acts as a mediator, and totally solves the problem like a boss. You just have to see this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Most adults can't problem solve this swiftly! She's so hilarious. "If you ask nicely..." She's not wrong, either! This kid has been paying attention to the way people interact and what works (and what doesn't). She's definitely wise beyond her years.

Commenters loved this sisterly interaction, and recognized a dynamic that would probably exist for years.

"I love that toddlers are basically the drunk girls you meet in bar bathrooms in your 20s"
"Stevie really said "you are far too emotional rn to think logically, lemme take the wheel"
"'i helped her up' omg I love Stevie"
"She's not asking Franki sumptin. She's TELLING her sumptin"
"She said 'you ready and you get up' i love her"
"Did you even need to parent here because I think Stevie's got you covered lol"

Seriously, Stevie has this one under control! If she's like this as a toddler, just imagine her as a tween.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Mary Duncan

“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
Tracey Folly

Man takes girlfriend's food away from her mid-bite because she isn't 'paying enough attention' to him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend wanted me to pay attention to him one-hundred percent of the time. I tried my best. Unfortunately, whenever I tried to eat, he'd get upset that I was diverting my attention from him to my food. Then one day, he took away my plate of food while I was mid-bite. "Hey," I said. "I brought that food with me from home."
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
814
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy