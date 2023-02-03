ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Local nurse joins Governors administration

An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Squash tournament held at Boar's Head

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference held its championships at Boars Head Resort this past weekend. Boar's Head teamed up with the University of Virginia to put on the event, and the result is that Charlottesville is now being referred to as the "hub of squash in the south."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA focuses on women's heart health in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
IVY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

