Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
cbs19news
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
q101online.com
Local nurse joins Governors administration
An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
cbs19news
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
cbs19news
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
cbs19news
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
cbs19news
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
cbs19news
Squash tournament held at Boar's Head
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference held its championships at Boars Head Resort this past weekend. Boar's Head teamed up with the University of Virginia to put on the event, and the result is that Charlottesville is now being referred to as the "hub of squash in the south."
cbs19news
UVA focuses on women's heart health in February
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
cbs19news
Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
WHSV
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
cbs19news
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
Comments / 0