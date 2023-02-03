Read full article on original website
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cedar Ridge offering preschool tours
Parents and guardians of preschool aged children will have the opportunity to tour the Cedar Ridge Primary Preschool. Two tours are being provided by Branson Public Schools: Feb. 16, and March 20, to give parents or guardians a chance to meet teachers, support staff, and administrators. They will also see the school’s facilities and learn about programs.
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Auditor presents 2023 budget
The 2023 Taney County budget was recently presented during a weekly commission meeting in Forsyth. Taney County Auditor David Clark presented the budget on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Commission Hearing Room. According to Clark, the budget was prepared on an actual cash-based balance, with estimated revenues based on expenditures from previous years, as well as other relevant information.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
KTLO
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mary Poppins opens this weekend at Historic Owen Theatre
The community is invited to take part in a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure, as the Branson Regional Arts Council production of Mary Poppins-The Broadway Musical takes to the stage at the Historic Owen Theatre. Opening on Thursday, Feb. 9, the BRAC will host 15 performances of the Broadway musical, which is...
bransontrilakesnews.com
‘Mamma Mia!’: BHS Theatre winter musical production opens this week
This week more than 50 Branson students will take to the stage as the Branson High School Theatre Department opens their winter musical production of “Mamma Mia.”. The musical will feature a total of four showtimes, starting with 7 p.m. performances on Thursday Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Feb. 11.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
KYTV
On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
