Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
wnynewsnow.com
This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Douses Person In Gasoline, Threatens To Light Them On Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a person in gasoline and threatening light them on fire. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of West 7th and Washington Streets around 1:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon for a disorderly person call.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Car
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car. Just after midnight on Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to a north side residence for a peace officer call. Following an investigation, it was alleged Najee Finley took...
Buffalo police arrest four, recover weapons and drugs in Sunday raid
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday the arrests of four individuals as well as the recovery of two weapons and drugs by the BPD Narcotics Unit detail.
wnynewsnow.com
Police Report Dramatic Increase In Drug Overdoses, Three Deaths In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State Police reported Tuesday a dramatic increase in drug overdoses and related deaths in the past two weeks. From January 27 to Tuesday, troopers received reports of 94 heroin overdoses including six deaths across the region. They say a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in Western New York.
wesb.com
Homeless Man Accused of Setting Dumpster Fire in Olean
A Homeless man has been accused of starting a dumpster fire in Olean. 53-year-old Kirt D. Nice was charged with fifth-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in a dumpster behind the former Pizza Hut restaurant on North Union Street. Nice was also charged with criminal trespass and harassment in...
North Tonawanda Police Department arrests men involved in scam, attempting to steal $40,000
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, the North Tonawanda Police Department reported the arrest of two scammers attempting to steal thousands from a local resident. On Wednesday, the police reported getting a call from a resident about a possible scam and when they responded to their address they discovered the scam was still in progress.
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Flasher Strikes Again
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
Four arrested following Buffalo drug raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday. At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines. 28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old […]
Cheektowaga Police officer struck by stolen vehicle
A Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a suspect in a stolen car early Monday morning on the Union Road overpass near the 33. Patrolman Troy Blackchief was taken by ambulance and underwent surgery at ECMC.
Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?
Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.
Niagara County Blotter: Two Stolen Cars Crash - Two 16 Year Olds Arrested
Niagara County Deputies report chasing two stolen car that eventually crashed into each other early yesterday morning at Walmore and Jagow Roads in Wheatfield. Four people fled from the vehicles.
Eden man charged with strangulation, assault
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man is facing several charges after he was arrested on Saturday for a domestic incident that involved strangulation, the New York State Police said Sunday. State Troopers investigated the incident on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where they say 24-year-old Justin Wesolek was responsible for causing injuries to another person. […]
Arrest made in Sunday Lockport shooting
One person is hospitalized in stable condition following a shooting on the 600 block of Birchwood Drive.
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Seneca man who allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, is scheduled...
Early morning stabbing leaves one injured
One person is injured after an early morning stabbing. Calls went out for a stabbing in the 700 block of East 21st Street around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.When crews arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The man was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time. […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
