Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Car

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car. Just after midnight on Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to a north side residence for a peace officer call. Following an investigation, it was alleged Najee Finley took...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Report Dramatic Increase In Drug Overdoses, Three Deaths In WNY

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State Police reported Tuesday a dramatic increase in drug overdoses and related deaths in the past two weeks. From January 27 to Tuesday, troopers received reports of 94 heroin overdoses including six deaths across the region. They say a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in Western New York.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Man Accused of Setting Dumpster Fire in Olean

A Homeless man has been accused of starting a dumpster fire in Olean. 53-year-old Kirt D. Nice was charged with fifth-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in a dumpster behind the former Pizza Hut restaurant on North Union Street. Nice was also charged with criminal trespass and harassment in...
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Flasher Strikes Again

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested following Buffalo drug raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday. At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines. 28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Eden man charged with strangulation, assault

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man is facing several charges after he was arrested on Saturday for a domestic incident that involved strangulation, the New York State Police said Sunday. State Troopers investigated the incident on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where they say 24-year-old Justin Wesolek was responsible for causing injuries to another person. […]
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Early morning stabbing leaves one injured

One person is injured after an early morning stabbing. Calls went out for a stabbing in the 700 block of East 21st Street around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.When crews arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The man was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal stabbing during burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a fatal stabbing that took place during a house burglary, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Caleb Grooms, 21, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2022 to one count of first-degree murder, the highest charge against him. […]
BUFFALO, NY

