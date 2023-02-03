ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found: The First-Ever Makeup Product To Receive the Seal of Approval From the National Psoriasis Foundation

By Kayla Hui
 4 days ago
Managing psoriasis is no easy feat. The inflammatory condition is sensitive to a flurry of things, and can worsen with cold weather, stress, and exfoliation. Even makeup—which can easily irritate plaque psoriasis—can be burdensome to apply. Psoriasis-friendly makeup is hard to come by, but the good news is that makeup brands are finding more ways to be inclusive of psoriatic skin, and Laura Geller Cosmetics is leading the charge. Recently, the brand's hero product, Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation ($24), earned the seal of approval from the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), and it's a big deal because it's the first-ever makeup product on the market to have done so.

This stamp of approval means that the foundation is deemed safe for people with psoriasis. To be recognized as safe by the NPF, the product had to undergo an extensive review process to prove that it's non-irritating, non-sensitizing, and free of toxic ingredients. Additionally, "it was reviewed by a panel of dermatology and rheumatology experts and people with psoriasis themselves," Laura Geller, a makeup artist and founder of Laura Geller Cosmetics, tells Well+Good.

What makes this foundation so great for people with psoriasis is the formula. Loaded with antioxidants like Centella Asiatica, a medicinal plant, and white tea, which has antioxidant properties, it offers a dose of hydration to parched and sensitive skin. Plus, it features swirls of lighter and darker pigments to match a variety of skin tones while highlighting your high points, and comes in nine shades ranging from light to toffee. Like second skin, the formula is lightweight and buildable, offering light-to-medium coverage. For light coverage, you can use a Kabuki brush and blend outward and upward. Repeat the process to build coverage.

Although the product applies like a pressed powder, the foundation is actually creamy, Geller tells us. It's able to hold this type of consistency through a baking process that cooks the ingredients for up to 24 hours. The final result? A hybrid matte and dewy finish that doesn't strip the skin of hydration and won't settle into fine lines (cakey look, no more).

Not convinced? Look to the reviews and you'll find thousands of satisfied shoppers. "I don't usually write reviews, but this product deserves every star and compliment," writes one Laura Geller customer. "It is amazing for red patch skin due to psoriasis and eczema. It blends perfectly and makes your skin look healthy and even."

As if the NPF checkmark wasn't good enough news, right now you can save 35 percent off on this award-winning foundation, so consider this your chance to take it for a test run. Psoriasis or not, Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is a lightweight, easy-to-use, and skin-friendly product that'll serve up dewy makeup looks without disrupting your skin.

Well+Good

