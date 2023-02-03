Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway
The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
papermag.com
Lisa Rinna Goes Glam Rock for Runway Outing in Copenhagen
While her model daughter Amelia Gray is more ubiquitous on the runway circuit lately, it seems Lisa Rinna's catwalk days aren't quite done just yet. "This season we sought inspiration from rock ‘n’ roll icons, both old and new, to create a collection that felt empowering and unstoppable," said Rotate's creative directors Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen. "We wanted to convey this energy of bold freedom in the collection, by experimenting with contracts: exaggerated forms next to elegant forms, muted colors next to rich colors. This collection is about being wild, young and free."
Harper's Bazaar
Stella McCartney awarded CBE for her services to fashion and sustainability
Designer Stella McCartney has been awarded a CBE from King Charles, in recognition of her service to the fashion industry and her work in sustainability. Naturally, she represented her own label for the special occasion, wearing a custom, tailored navy dress handcrafted in her own London atelier. McCartney styled the classic dress with a pair of satin navy pumps from her brand's archive and a clutch bag. Both accessorises were crafted entirely from vegan materials – even down to the glue. She finished her look with a custom lace veil which was designed by British milliner Emily London.
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Kate Middleton Stuns In A Waist-Cinching Knit Dress In First 2023 Solo Engagement
Kate Middleton shined in a long, orange knit dress during her first solo engagement of 2023! The Princess of Wales, 41, spent time with young children at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, U.K. to emphasize the importance of early childhood learning and devel...
The $400 Tiffany & Co. and Nike sneaker collab is just the beginning — the brands are also hawking silver accessories like shoe horns totaling over $1000
Sneaker collaborations normally include apparel drops. But in Tiffany's style, the brand is selling four silver accessories to accompany the release.
Vogue
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Lisa Rinna, 59, hits the runway in revealing bodysuit and leopard-print coat
Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna graced the Copenhagen catwalk this past week as she walked for Rotate Birger Christensen in a head-turning look.
Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate ‘Flowers’
It’s a hit, baby! If you’ve been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that’s because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (and maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer’s first number-one hit in a decade, and when we say “number one,” we mean number one across the board.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Harper's Bazaar
How the Rugby Shirt Became a Cool-Kid Staple
Chloë Sevigny is wearing a rugby shirt to a playground somewhere in downtown New York. I know this, because she tells me. She quite literally says to me over the phone, “I’m wearing a rugby shirt right now by Rowing Blazers. It’s warm and it’s easy and it’s casual. It’s basically a nicer version of a sweatshirt,” before she pauses and adds, “I mean, it has a collar!”
Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party
Tinashe served a sporty look at Stella McCartney X Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles joined by other celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom and many more. The “2 On” singer who recently starred in the remake of the 90’s cult movie “House Party” wore a gym-ready outfit from Stella McCartney for Adidas’ collection to celebrate the British designer’s celebration. Tinashe’s look included a pair of mid-thigh biker shorts that feature a white letter pattern finished with two green stripes on the sides and, as all Stella McCartney’s pieces in collaboration with Adidas, are made with recycled materials. The...
Hypebae
Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"
London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers
Tiffany Haddish gave her casual style a colorful boost while out on Jan. 30. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Haddish looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The “Girls Trip” star sported a light blue Adidas track jacket. The athletic outerwear was embossed with Adidas signature 3-Stripes on the sleeves and also had a round neckline, thick cuffs and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with faded blue skinny jeans. To keep her hands free, Haddish carried a backpack on her shoulder and strapped her cell phone across her body. She continued...
