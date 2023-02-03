Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Pamela, A Love Story : Watch a humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamala Anderson , in the documentary film.

True Spirit : A teenager sets out to become the youngest person to non-stop sail solo around the world in the new adventure film .

Freeridge : Fans of On My Block , it's your time. Catch the spinoff series Freeridge for an unforgettable adventure with an all-new core four.

Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder : Everybody's favorite family returns for season two of the animated comedy series.

Prime Video

Harlem : Continue to follow the relationship and career journeys of four friends in season two of the comedy series.

Apple TV+

Dear Edward : A young boy makes sense of his life after he's the sole survivor of a plane crash in this new drama series.

Happy streaming!