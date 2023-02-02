ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

In These Times

Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election

On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Ford City Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Ford City Mall is a shopping center located on the Southwest Side of Chicago in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue. Opened in 1965, Ford City is the largest enclosed mall in Chicago outside of downtown. Anchored by JCPenney, the mall contains more than 135 stores and restaurants including Applebee’s, Bath & Body Works, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Zales Jewelers, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Ross Dress for Less.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
In These Times

