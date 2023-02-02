Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election
On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
‘A huge loss for the city’: Laurence Msall, longtime Illinois public servant, dead at 61
Politicians and public servants are mourning the death of Laurence Msall, the head of the Civic Federation and budget expert who served in two Illinois administrations. Msall’s death was described as “a huge loss for the city.” He was 61.
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
17,000 Chicagoans Could Get $500 Cash Payment Under City Program
CHICAGO — The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus, according to a city news release. Another 17,000 Chicagoans can get one-time $500...
Ford City Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Ford City Mall is a shopping center located on the Southwest Side of Chicago in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue. Opened in 1965, Ford City is the largest enclosed mall in Chicago outside of downtown. Anchored by JCPenney, the mall contains more than 135 stores and restaurants including Applebee’s, Bath & Body Works, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Zales Jewelers, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Ross Dress for Less.
Chicago mayoral election: Garcia blasts Vallas day after poll shows him lose frontrunner status
CHICAGO - For a second straight day, Congressman Chuy Garcia blasted a candidate who recently replaced him as a frontrunner in the race for Chicago mayor. Garcia and a large group of female allies pointed to Paul Vallas receiving contributions from some wealthy Republicans and accused Vallas of double-talking the issue of abortion rights.
All but 1 mayoral candidate responded to Better Government Association questionnaire
All of the Chicago mayoral candidates except one have returned election questionnaires to the Better Government Association, which asked hopefuls how they stood on a variety of good-government issues.
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans
Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
South Side church destroyed in weekend fire, pastor vows to rebuild
The Universal Temple of Christ was a one-story brick and cinder block building on 55th and Damen. Fire hit the building early Saturday morning and was so intense it caused the roof to cave in. Pastor Edrena Bell is determined to rebuild.
Displaced South Shore tenants fear they may be taken out of their homes permanently
Residents of an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood that lost heat and hot water at the beginning of January believe the property management company is trying to get them out permanently.
Chicago, IL
In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.http://inthesetimes.com/
