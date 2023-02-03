ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley marries Ryan Dawkins

By George Costantino
 4 days ago

"The Bachelorette" alum Clare Crawley and fiancé Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot.

"Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!" Crawley, 41, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, alongside photos from her and the 47-year-old businessman's wedding day.

She also shared a video that featured special moments from their relationship, which she captioned, "My forever dance partner ❤️"

"Party of Five" alum and "Bachelor" fan Jennifer Love Hewitt responded to the post, writing, "This makes me so happy!!!"

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd also chimed in, commenting, "Big congratulations beautiful...You're a stunning bride!"

MORE: 'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley talks healing from her split from Dale Moss

Bachelor Nation was eager to weigh in, with "Bachelorette" alum Tayshia Adams commenting, "You look stunning Clare!! So happy for your ever after!"

"The Bachelorette" season 15 star Hannah Brown and "The Bachelor" season 11's Ben Higgins also offered congratulations.

Crawley first shared the news of her engagement back in October.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Clare captioned a photo of Dawkins getting down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life."

Crawley began dating Ryan in 2021, but didn't go public with the romance until September of 2022, writing, "Him," along with a video of them singing in the car together, before adding that she found her "perfect fit."

Crawley previously became engaged to Dale Moss during season 16 of "The Bachelorette" in 2020, leaving the reality series early after hitting it off with the 34-year-old former football player. Adams took her place as the season 16 lead.

Crawley and Moss called it quits in January 2021 . They reconciled a month later before splitting for good in September 2021.







