ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 KICK FM

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
97.9 KICK FM

Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
97.9 KICK FM

Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?

Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
97.9 KICK FM

Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
NASHVILLE, TN
97.9 KICK FM

Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
97.9 KICK FM

21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB

Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
MANHATTAN, NY
97.9 KICK FM

Top 10 Clint Black Songs

In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
97.9 KICK FM

Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair at the 2023 Grammys

Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
97.9 KICK FM

Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy