Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Nate Smith Nabs First No. 1 With ‘Whiskey on You': ‘My Dad Is Just Glad I Have a Job’
A glass of whiskey is in order to celebrate Nate Smith's first No. 1 hit, "Whiskey on You." The Gold-certified track reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. “When I released ‘Whiskey on You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just...
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Maren Morris Says Her Move to Nashville Came With a ‘Dose of Delusion’
Not everyone would be comfortable moving halfway across the country and into a home filled with strangers, but Maren Morris was determined to make her dreams come true when she moved to Nashville 10 years ago. A decade later, she's reminiscing on what she can now admit was, well, risky.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys. The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
Country Music Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The country stars turned out in style for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Before the kick off of the 65th installment of the award show, some of country music's biggest names took a moment to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Brandi Carlile dazzled in a high contrast suit, Ashley...
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB
Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
Top 10 Clint Black Songs
In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
Shania Twain Explains Her Bright Red Hair at the 2023 Grammys
Shania Twain turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night (Feb. 5), rocking a sharp-silhouetted, black-and-white polka dot ensemble with blazing red hair. Her wardrobe made cow print look cool, but it was her long, neon red locks that took the spotlight in an interview she gave on the carpet to ET.
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
