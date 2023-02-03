Read full article on original website
Related
Hoya
AASA Commemorates Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims
CW: This article discusses gun violence and racial violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. The Georgetown University Asian American Student Association (AASA) organized a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of two recent shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Hoya
Emmett Till Exhibit Comes to DC Public Library
CW: This article references racism and racial violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. An exhibit that features photos, sketches and relics from the life of Emmett Till opened with a special event at the D.C. Public Library’s (DCPL) Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Jan. 26.
Comments / 0