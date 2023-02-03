Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'

Read full article on original website
911 call released after deadly accident on Sawmill Drive
(WEHT) - Officials have released the 911 call made after a deadly accident in Vanderburgh County last week.
14news.com
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman indicted for criminal abuse of a child has been sentenced. Court records show Haley Shepherd pleaded guilty in the case. In January of 2021, police were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street because a one-year-old was badly burned. She was taken...
14news.com
MPD: Driver found with weed, cash & gun assaults officer during arrest
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they arrested a Georgia man on several charges around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say 25-year-old Lamont Levine was driving south on I-69, drifted over the center line, and also made a lane change while too close to another car. Police say when he...
vincennespbs.org
Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton
A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
14news.com
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
104.1 WIKY
Nobody Hurt In Random Shooting
Evansville 9-1-1 received several calls about shots being heard in the area of Culver and Jackson Monday night. EPD believes it was a random shooting from a moving vehicle. There were no reports of damage to homes or cars. Only shell casings were found. Police cleared the neighborhood around 9:30.
104.1 WIKY
Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband
A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
witzamfm.com
ISP: Driver Arrested after Head on Collision near WITZ Bottoms
Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.
14news.com
Man accused of deadly hit-and-run involving sister to make first court appearance
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed his sister will make his first court appearance Wednesday. 60-year old Daniel Smith was booked into jail this weekend after being released from the hospital. Smith is being held on a $10,000 cash bond on...
wrul.com
Swango Arrested For Retail Theft
A Carmi woman was taken into custody and is being held in the White County Jail following a call to the Carmi Police Department in regards to a theft at Wal-Mart. On Sunday evening officers responded to the call and arrested 42 year old Tabitha Swango of Maple Street for Retail Theft. Swango is being held pending the setting of bond.
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
14news.com
Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing trailer. According to a Facebook post, a 20′ tri-axle trailer was stolen from H&K Outdoor Power on Jan. 30. Officials say at the time of the theft, the trailer was not loaded with the...
wevv.com
Henderson Police search North Middle School after 'growing concern from administrators'
There was a large police presence at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning. The Henderson Police Department says a multi-agency search took place at the middle school on Monday morning due to "a growing concern from school administrators." HPD says K9s were used in the search, in...
HPD involved in multi-agency search at North Middle School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has released a statement regarding a heavy police presence at North Middle School. Authorities say due to a growing concern form school administrators for North Middle School, the Henderson County School Corporation worked closely with local law enforcement to organize a locker room search with K9 officers […]
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
14news.com
Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
wmskamfm.com
Sturgis man killed in vehicle accident
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. 60 near Sturgis on Friday morning. A preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis was facing westbound on U.S. 60, backing his tractor-trailer into a business parking lot, when, for an unknown reason, an eastbound pick-up truck failed to see the trailer crossing U.S. 60 and drove underneath.
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
