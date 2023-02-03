Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'

Jasper- In an update given to us today, an arrest was made after a head on crash near the WITZ studios. Indiana State Police told WITZ 31 year old Matthew Espino was arrested after colliding head on with 19 year old Avery Brucken. Troopers say Espino fled from the scene on foot, but was found shortly after by officers and was arrested. A blood draw was done at the hospital and showed he was intoxicated.

JASPER, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO