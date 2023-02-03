ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
chatsports.com

Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning

That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Would you look at that? Another Sixers win

The Sixers overcame a bit of a sleepy start to take care of business in San Antonio. After playing the Spurs even in the first quarter, the Sixers pulled away to secure a 137-125 win Friday night. The victory improves the Sixers to 34-17 on the season. The team got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz

Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
chatsports.com

NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move

The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Jahlil Okafor joining Delaware Blue Coats, what a wild full circle

On Saturday evening we got a bit of fun news. Former Sixers third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats made the official announcement on Twitter: “The Delaware Blue Coats acquire the returning player rights to Bruno Caboclo, Matt Mooney, Shabazz Napier, and Jahlil Okafor from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the rights to Skylar Mays, Justin Robinson, and Raphiael Putney.”
NEWARK, DE

