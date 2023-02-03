Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
Related
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
chatsports.com
Inside the Suns: Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and adding more shooting at the trade deadline.
Each week the Fantable — a round table of Bright Siders - give their takes on the Suns’ latest issues and news. Q1 - What are your thoughts on Mikal Bridges’ recent play and how do you think Booker’s eventual return could alter it?. OldAz: Mikal...
chatsports.com
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
chatsports.com
How the Lakers getting Rui Hachimura may have prompted Kyrie Irving’s trade demand
If I would have told you 12 days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura would have semi-directly led to Kyrie Irving demanding that the Brooklyn Nets deal him before the NBA trade deadline, you probably would have called me some combination of crazy, a conspiracy theorist, or someone just hunting for clicks.
chatsports.com
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
chatsports.com
Would you look at that? Another Sixers win
The Sixers overcame a bit of a sleepy start to take care of business in San Antonio. After playing the Spurs even in the first quarter, the Sixers pulled away to secure a 137-125 win Friday night. The victory improves the Sixers to 34-17 on the season. The team got...
chatsports.com
KYRIE GONE: Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, picks
The Nets and Kyrie Irving finally, after years of off-again on-again squabbling and failed counselling, have gotten a divorce. In the process, Brooklyn has also renewed its relationship with an old flame, bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie. Shams Charania was first with the news and the details... BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets...
chatsports.com
313 Thoughts: Jaden Ivey’s pull-up shooting, Saddiq Bey’s resurgence, Isaiah Stewart back to the 4 and more
Welcome to the second installment of my 313 Thoughts, your weekly recap of all things Detroit Pistons. Each week Jack Kelly highlights all the relevant news, rumors and on-court play while embracing Detroit’s 313 identity. The formula is simple—I’ll detail; 3 Things to like, 1 Thing not to like and 3 Things to monitor.
chatsports.com
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
chatsports.com
Utah Jazz NBA trade rumors: the latest rumors involving the Jazz
Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association (NBA), Danny Ainge, Obi Toppin. If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz involved in trade talks. Here’s a roundup of all the different trade rumors involving the Jazz.
chatsports.com
NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move
The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
chatsports.com
Jahlil Okafor joining Delaware Blue Coats, what a wild full circle
On Saturday evening we got a bit of fun news. Former Sixers third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft Jahlil Okafor was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats made the official announcement on Twitter: “The Delaware Blue Coats acquire the returning player rights to Bruno Caboclo, Matt Mooney, Shabazz Napier, and Jahlil Okafor from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the rights to Skylar Mays, Justin Robinson, and Raphiael Putney.”
Comments / 0