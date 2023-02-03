AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene resume their bitter feud, George Santos weighs in

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her nemesis Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are trading nasty insults again — and Rep. George Santos jumped into the fray between the bickering lawmakers.

After the Georgia Republican demanded that Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stop “run(ning) your mouth like a teenage girl,” AOC hit back at Greene for barely showing up at their Oversight Committee meeting.

“In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “You spent almost no time there. In the few minutes you did show up, you claimed one elementary school got *$5 billion dollars* to teach (critical race theory).”

The on-again-off-again feud between the Congresswomen from opposite sides of the political spectrum flared up after Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday made a fiery attack on the Republican ouster of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the foreign affairs committee.

Ocasio-Cortez raged that Greene was bounced from her committees for making far more outrageous remarks, like so-called 9/11 truther lies and accusations about space lasers controlled by Jewish bankers.

“[House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy appointed her to the Homeland Security Committee,” the progressive firebrand said on CNN.

That set off Greene, who has assumed a more prominent role in the Republican leadership since the GOP won the majority and her ally McCarthy won the speaker’s gavel.

She accused Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her previous challenge for a one-on-one debate, which is not the way Congress works.

“When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy?” Greene asked.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) also got involved by blasting Ocasio-Cortez for her impassioned defense of Omar, calling it faux outrage.

“I DEMAND (Ocasio-Cortez) get an Oscar pronto,” Santos said, retweeting a clip from her speech.

That drew an instant reaction with hundreds of users who trashed Santos for his serial lies about virtually his entire life story.

“I’ll talk to the Academy about getting you a lifetime achievement award,” actor Billy Baldwin told Santos.

It’s the first known twitter spat between Santos and Ocasio-Cortez.

Greene and Ocasio-Cortez squared off last year and the MAGA Republican broke protocol by accosting her rival in the halls of Congress.

They hold diametrically opposing views on most issues but are especially vitriolic when it comes to gun violence and environmental policy.