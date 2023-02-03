Fire incinerates Plymouth Township home

A home at the top of Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township was destroyed in a fire Friday morning. Photo courtesy of Plymouth Borough

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A home at the top of Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township was destroyed in a fire Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Plymouth firefighters assisted by fire departments from Hanover Township and Larksville not only had to battle frigid temperatures and gusty winds but also three frozen hydrants on Temperance Hill and Lee Street in Plymouth.

Firefighters were forced to call in the Back Mountain Tanker Task Force to bring in water that was pumped from the base of Temperance Hill in Plymouth Borough and up through one-half mile of hose that was laid to reach the home that is at the end of a rough dirt driveway.

The house was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived due to its remote location.

It took time for firefighters to obtain a water source when they discovered the three nearest hydrants were frozen resulting in the tanker task force being called to assist.

Due to the narrow streets in Plymouth, tanker trucks had to back up about 300 yards on Lee Street to the base of Temperance Hill where pumper trucks forced the water up hill.

A state police deputy fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Neighbors said the home was recently purchased.