Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking
Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
New FTX CEO Charged Crypto Exchange $690K Last Year: Hearing
FTX's replacement CEO for alleged crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, John J. Ray III, charged the failed crypto exchange $690,000 for his first weeks on the job, Ray told the bankruptcy court Monday. Ray,...
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in yen.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
3 Ways Traditional Investors Can Gain Crypto Exposure
A growing number of people are interested in crypto investment, which means financial advisors need to understand the various ways to invest into cryptocurrency and crypto related strategies. While the asset class is still new, especially when compared to the rest of traditional finance, there are a few different ways...
DCG Is Selling Holdings in Several Grayscale Trusts: Financial Times
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has started selling holdings in several investment vehicles run by its subsidiary and digital assets manager Grayscale at a steep discount, according to a Financial Timesreport citing U.S. securities filings.
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter
Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
Decentralized Lending Protocol Clearpool to Start Institutional Borrowing Platform
Clearpool, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, will launch its noncustodial institutional borrowing platform Clearpool Prime in the first quarter of this year, according to a Monday blog post outlining plans for 2023. Institutional...
DebtDAO to Burn 18M FTX User Debt Tokens Following Demand Frenzy
Irrational exuberance from crypto traders for the newly issued FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens has resulted in volatile price swings, controversies, millions in trading volumes, and a decision to destroy a majority of the token's supply permanently.
Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Restructures Remaining $55M of Debt
Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital's (SDIG) latest debt restructuring deal will allow the postponement of principal repayments on $54.9 million of debt through June 2024. Under a cash squeeze as the bitcoin bear market combines...
Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M
Webacy, a startup helping make self-custodial wallets more secure, has closed a $4 million seed funding round led by Web3-focused investment firm gmjp with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, his brother AJ Vaynerchuk and Mozilla Ventures among the backers.
‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX
Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
FTX Being Advised by Cybersecurity Firm Sygnia on Hack Inquiry, CEO Ray Says
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX is being advised by cybersecurity companySygnia after FTX apparently underwent a massive hack in November, its new chief executive, John J. Ray III, told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday.
DCG Creditor Pact Revealed With Plan to Sell Genesis Trading Unit as Part of Bankruptcy
Digital Currency Group (DCG) intends to sell its subsidiary Genesis' crypto trading business as well as its lending arm, which is restructuring through bankruptcy, a Genesis attorney said Monday as the company revealeda pact with creditors.
Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says
The Bank of England is not okay with the press calling a digital pound issued by the central bank the "Britcoin." "The digital pound can be confused in peoples' minds with crypto assets such...
