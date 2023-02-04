What TV channel is England vs Scotland on?

England take on Scotland in the Six Nations as Steve Borthwick looks to make a winning start in the Calcutta Cup.

Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time as the Red Rose look to earn their first win over the Scots at Twickenham since 2017.

Borthwick took over from Eddie Jones following England’s dismal 2022 - and the new coach has already made some big calls with his first team selection .

"There are a lot of players who have been fighting for an England opportunity for a period of time and now they have got their opportunity,” he said.

"The players are determined to represent their country with the fight that our supporters deserve and expect. We are really looking forward to it.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 4 February at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and online on the ITV X platform.

What is the team news?

Manu Tuilagi has been dropped by Steve Borthwick as the head coach named a revamped side for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Tuilagi, a veteran of 46 caps and a regular choice for the Red Rose for much of the past decade, has not even been named in Borthwick’s first 23-man squad.

Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old’s place in the England line-up, with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell to resume their playmaking axis for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

Wing Ollie Hassell-Collin has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly in the build-up to Saturday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Zander Fagerson has not been deemed ready to make Scotland’s 23-man squad due to a hamstring injury. Ben White starts at scrum-half, with Ali Price - the regular number nine - not even on the bench.

Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn has beaten off competition from Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland to take the injured Darcy Graham’s place on the wing. Chris Harris - who starts on the bench - is a surprise omission from the XV, with Huw Jones taking over from the Gloucester centre.

England vs Scotland starting line-ups

England team to face Scotland: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Ben Curry, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Ollie Lawrence, 23. Anthony Watson

Scotland team to face England: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. WP Nel, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Simon Berghan, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris