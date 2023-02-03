ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Truss to step back into political limelight before ‘hawkish’ China speech

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egTdp_0kbVmmJb00

Liz Truss is preparing to return to the political limelight before making a “hawkish” speech on China that could add to the pressure on Rishi Sunak.

She is expected to make a number of media appearances in the coming week, having kept a low profile since becoming the shortest-lived prime minister in history.

The Conservative backbencher will later this month address a conference of international politicians in Japan , with her speech billed as centring on Beijing’s threat to Taiwan.

Her allies, including former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke , have recently formed the Conservative Growth Group to push for her tax-cutting agenda.

Ms Truss’s disastrous mini-budget of £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts ensured her tenure in Downing Street lasted only 49 days before she handed over to Mr Sunak in October.

But her comeback could stoke divisions among Conservative MPs , with many more eager to hastily cut taxes than Mr Sunak and holding a more aggressive stance on China.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a campaign group seeking to co-ordinate international pressure on Beijing, is arranging the event where Ms Truss will speak on February 17.

She is expected to be joined by two other former prime ministers, Australia’s Scott Morrison and Belgium’s Guy Verhofstadt.

One ally of Ms Truss said the speech will be “hawkish”, adding: “She’s expected to address Sunak’s decision to brand China a strategic competitor rather than a threat.”

She had been expected to officially re-designate China as a “threat” in official speak, instead of a “systemic competitor” during her leadership.

In November, Mr Sunak said the “golden era” of UK-Chinese relations was over but described the nation as a “systemic challenge” rather than a threat.

That marked a dialling down of his language, having called it the “biggest-long term threat to Britain” during the summer leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss’s return to the international stage will follow Mr Johnson’s re-mergence, having made visits to Ukraine to visit Volodymyr Zelensky and to the US.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
msn.com

Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
The Jewish Press

Morocco Sends Battle Tanks to Ukraine

The Moroccan military has sent more than a dozen of its T-72B tanks to the Czech Republic to be refitted and modernized, after which they will be deployed to Ukraine. Nearly 20 tanks were sent from the North African nation to be modernized by the Excalibur Army firm in the Czech town of Sternbeck, for use in Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Salon

Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy