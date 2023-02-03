ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suppliers opposed extra protections against force-fitting prepayment meters

By August Graham
 4 days ago

More than a dozen energy suppliers lobbied against a proposal which stopped them charging customers, in extreme cases, more than £1,000 to force fit a prepayment meter.

Documents from 2017 also show that some suppliers were considering their legal options over the proposals, which among other things blocked them from forcing their way into the homes of vulnerable people.

This week Ofgem asked suppliers to review the way their systems worked, after the Times revealed how contractors working for British Gas had broken into people’s homes. The company has apologised for the behaviour.

If people have repeatedly not paid their bills and have not responded to calls or letters, the company can install a meter which forces them to pay up front for their energy.

It is seen as a less extreme option than cutting off their gas and electricity supply.

But in 2017 Ofgem had concerns about the impact this was having on vulnerable people, saying that in one case a customer had started to self-harm following a visit from their energy supplier’s representatives.

It changed the rules to make sure suppliers cannot get a warrant to force fit a prepayment meter for people in “very vulnerable situations” or those “who would find the experience very traumatic.”

The proposals also capped the amount that other customers could be charged for the fitting to just £150.

Ofgem said that 13 suppliers had concerns about that cap, but it was worried that charges had been excessive.

“We noted that in some cases, the charges applied for the whole process can exceed £600, with extreme cases of charges over £1,000,” Ofgem said in 2017.

“We set out how such high charges could present consumers with large unexpected bills, and in some cases with charges that far exceeded the average level of costs actually incurred by suppliers.”

British Gas said at the time that its lawyers did not think that some of Ofgem’s proposals would stand up to legal challenge. It also said that the protections that were then in place were up to scratch.

“We believe that under the existing regime, it would be highly unlikely for a supplier to succeed in obtaining a warrant for vulnerable customers or those customers who are at risk from trauma,” said the then director of consumer policy at British Gas parent company Centrica.

Unintended consequences could include returns to higher levels of disconnections for debt or that a substantial number of customers receive free gas and electricity subsidised by those who do pay their bills

Energy UK

He said the magistrates who issue warrants “would not grant the warrant if it would be severely traumatic to the customer”.

But even at the time, the magistrates themselves said they often lacked enough information to judge a customer’s situation.

On Friday Caroline Flint , chairwoman of the Government-sponsored fuel poverty advisory committee, said that “the courts need to look to themselves”, after the Times revealed the practices being used by British Gas subcontractors.

A former boss of npower raised similar concerns.

Trade body Energy UK also said in 2017 that its lawyers were “so concerned about the unlawfulness of Ofgem’s proposals” that they were advised to appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority.

The trade body also warned that the proposals could add to customers’ energy bills.

It said that if suppliers were not able to recoup the money that they had lost and the costs they had incurred, this would instead be charged to all other households in Britain , including vulnerable ones.

This is what happened in the water sector, adding £21 to annual bills in 2015, a figure that Energy UK said could be much higher for energy bills.

Energy UK said that sometimes customers in debt will not answer the phone, text messages, letters, or open their door to people who work the supplier, for up to a year.

“In other words, they have actively chosen not to engage with their supplier. What, in that scenario, is a supplier supposed to do as an alternative to installing a prepayment meter under warrant?” it said.

“Unintended consequences could include returns to higher levels of disconnections for debt or that a substantial number of customers receive free gas and electricity subsidised by those who do pay their bills.”

What the alternative is, is unclear. Ofgem itself has recognised that the proportion of people who are likely to be “severely traumatised” by the forced fitting of a meter is “very small”.

In the end, experts say, this is an issue of whether people can afford energy, food and other necessities.

Following this week’s disclosures, Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley has renewed his calls for a “social tariff” that would sell cheaper energy to those who cannot afford it.

The trade-off would be that the discount from these customers would likely have to be recovered either from taxpayers or other bill-payers.

Related
BBC

Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week

The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week. That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February. The payment has been made either by direct debit or as...
The Independent

Gordon Brown: Government and Ofgem are creating booming business for loan sharks

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has accused Ofgem and the Government of creating a “booming business” for loan sharks after the prepayment energy meter scandal was uncovered.Mr Brown accused the regulator’s chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, of “dismally” failing to protect vulnerable customers after it was revealed that hundreds of thousands of impoverished Britons were forced to switch to costly prepayment meters, pushing some of them into the hands of illegal moneylenders.The scandal uncovered by The Times found that British Gas routinely sent debt collectors to break into customers’ homes and force-fit pay-as-you-go meters, even when they were known to have...
The Guardian

Fixed-price energy customers face bill shock as standing charges soar

Thousands of households whose fixed-price energy contracts are about to expire may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Not only will they pay more for their energy consumption when they are switched to standard variable tariffs, they will face daily standing-charge increases of up to 100%, whether or not they turn on their radiators.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Don’t Buy Gas Today – Smotrich Promised Reduced Excise Tax by Thursday

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Tuesday his decision to reduce the excise tax on fuel in a way that would eliminate the increase in fuel prices generated by the rise in world markets’ prices. The order will take effect within about 48 hours from the time of the announcement, immediately reducing gas prices at the pump to their level after Smotrich’s previous reduction a month ago.
The Independent

Make it easier for MPs to claim redundancy cash after losing seat — committee

Rules around MP redundancy payments should be relaxed and the body that sets members pay should look at how the current package compares with more favourable international schemes, MPs have suggested.The Commons Administration Committee said loss-of-office payments should not be “contingent” on an MP closing down their office and instead should be treated more like a redundancy settlement.In its report titled Smoothing The Cliff Edge: Supporting MPs At Their Point Of Departure From Elected Office, the committee said: “The loss-of-office payment should be treated as a redundancy package to support MPs when making their transition from the House to another...
The Independent

Wildlife charities accuse HS2 Ltd of undervaluing nature

HS2 Ltd is undervaluing the natural habitats affected by construction of the high-speed rail line, according to a coalition of wildlife charities.The Wildlife Trusts accused the Government-owned company of using an accounting tool that is “untested, out of date and fundamentally flawed” to assess its impact on nature.It published a report claiming there will be “at least 17% less nature present” after construction of Phase One between London and Birmingham, whereas HS2 Ltd “say there will only be a 2.6% nature loss”.HS2 Ltd should urgently recalculate the total loss to natureDr Rachel Giles, Cheshire Wildlife TrustPhase 2a between the West...
The Independent

Fire Brigades Union warns of strikes without pay talks progress

Strikes by firefighters will be announced unless there is no progress in last-minute talks over pay on Wednesday, a union has warned.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called for a “significant shift” from employers following a huge vote for industrial action over a 5% pay offer.The union said it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike, and is giving employers chance to come forward with an improved offer.If the talks fail, strike dates are expected to be announced on Thursday.Industrial action is not inevitable if the employers genuinely engage with the FBU about the anger among firefighters about poverty pay...
The Independent

The Independent

