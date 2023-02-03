ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Infected blood victims ‘truly lived through worst of times’, public inquiry told

By Matthew Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3iBk_0kbVmimh00

Victims of the contaminated blood scandal feel “righteous anger” and are “right to demand change and right to demand restitution”, the final day of a long-running public inquiry has heard.

Sam Stein KC, representing 23 people affected by infected blood or blood products, including relatives who supported a partner through terminal illness, told the Infected Blood Inquiry that they had “truly lived through the worst of times.”

The independent inquiry was ordered six years ago by then Prime Minister Theresa May to look into the circumstances in which men, women and children treated by health services were given infected blood, in particular since 1970.

Chaired by former High Court judge Sir Brian Langstaff, the inquiry is also examining the support provided to patients following infection, questions of consent, and whether there was a cover-up.

Our clients' lives have been devastated and derailed by their and their loved ones' exposure to infected blood products

Sam Stein KC

In the final closing submissions to the inquiry on Friday, after almost four years of evidence heard around the UK, Mr Stein said of the victims he represents: “Our clients have been infected, affected and killed by this scandal.

“Our clients’ lives have been devastated and derailed by their and their loved ones’ exposure to infected blood products.”

Mr Stein told the hearing in London: “They have truly lived through the worst of times – the stigma, the fear, the endless desperate day-to-day ill health, the pain, the brain fog and continual sleep deprivation.”

The barrister said many of his team’s clients were campaigners who had fought for justice and truth, and “if ignored” had “knocked on another door”.

Mr Stein told the inquiry: “They never stopped and without them – and this needs recognition – this inquiry would never have happened.

“All of our clients are passionate, unrelenting and angry but this is a righteous anger. This is the righteous anger of the ignored, the side-lined and the discriminated (against).

“We don’t apologise for our clients’ visceral anger. We don’t apologise for their desire for truth and for proper compensation for the damage done to them.

“Instead let me be pin-point clear – they are right to be angry, and they are right to demand compensation, right to demand change and right to demand restitution.”

Mr Stein also claimed the responses of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) during the inquiry had shown an “absolute lack of candour” and a failure “to realise that apologies must mean something”.

In its submissions to the inquiry last month, the Government said interim compensation payments of about £400 million showed it accepts its “moral responsibility” to help victims.

Eleanor Grey KC, for the DHSC, told the inquiry on January 18 that the hearings had “given a powerful voice” to patients harmed by contaminated blood treatments and to their loved ones.

The DHSC’s written closing submissions to the inquiry, dated December 16 last year, said the department accepted that “things happened that should not have happened” and that no statements made on its behalf should detract from its “unreserved” apology.

In ordering the inquiry in 2017, Mrs May described the impact of infected products as an “appalling tragedy which should simply never have happened”.

An estimated 2,400 patients died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry has heard.

After Mr Stein’s closing address was applauded by many of those attending the hearing, counsel to the inquiry Jenni Richards KC said: “The events which gave rise to this inquiry have memorably been described as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the National Health Service.”

Ms Richards added that the scope of the inquiry was unprecedented in its scale – with tens of thousands infected – and in its timeframe and geography.

Adjourning the inquiry, Sir Brian said the final report would “not be short” and would not be complete before the autumn.

The inquiry chairman also said he intended to make a further interim report about the “framework” for compensation, which he hoped would be ready before Easter.

Government must address mistakes of the past by acknowledging what went wrong and committing to pay full compensation to those infected and their families

Kate Burt, Haemophilia Society chief executive

Sir Brian, who heard live evidence from 370 witnesses over 286 days, said: “Many of the submissions, in writing or orally, asked me to make another interim report about compensation.

“I will need to reflect on the submissions – especially those that point out that as little time as possible should be lost before finalising arrangements for compensation.

“I want to tell you that I have written to the Paymaster General to inform him of my intention to make a further interim report about the framework for compensation.

“I anticipate that I will be in a position to do so before Easter, if not earlier.”

In a statement, the Haemophilia Society said the final submissions marked another milestone in the long road towards truth and justice.

The campaign group said the inquiry had exposed the depth of suffering, pain and hardship caused by the contaminated blood scandal, a “shockingly slow and complacent” response to known health risks in the 1970s and 1980s, and a refusal by those in power to accept responsibility for what went wrong.

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “The immense suffering caused by this avoidable NHS treatment disaster has been deepened by decades of denial from successive governments who have failed to accept responsibility for what happened.

“Evidence to the inquiry clearly shows that many infections and deaths could have been prevented if government had responded more quickly to known risks in blood and blood products used as treatment in the UK in the 1970s and 80s.

“Government must address mistakes of the past by acknowledging what went wrong and committing to pay full compensation to those infected and their families.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
The Independent

Mother dies from cancer after hospital discharged her despite telltale symptoms

The family of a mother who died from bowel cancer after being wrongly discharged from a hospital and left in agony for months have received an apology from the NHS.Baljeet Kaur, 56, was twice “negligently” sent home from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich after she went to A&E displaying telltale symptoms.She first attended the emergency department with pain, vomiting and rectal bleeding before being discharged following an X-ray in January 2019.Baljeet, of Smethwick, West Mids., returned a month later where another X-ray was performed but she was once again sent on her way by bungling medics.A mass was only...
The Independent

‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria

A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
The Independent

Nicola Bulley – latest news: Friends share images of dog walker the day she disappeared

A friend of Nicola Bulley has released new images from her doorbell camera which show the missing mother-of-two leaving her home on the morning that she disappeared.It comes as police searching for the 45-year-old said that a woman described as a “key witness” had come forward, after announcing on Saturday that they were trying to trace a woman seen pushing a pram in the area close to where the dog walker vanished.Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly” and is being treated as a witness.On Friday, police said that they believed the 45-year-old fell into the...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Independent

Cancer patient offloaded from flight after ‘repeatedly asking for help with bag’

A woman has claimed that American Airlines offloaded her from a flight in Delhi after she could not place her own cabin bag in the overhead lockers.Meenakshi Sengupta has lodged a complaint with the US airline, telling police and aviation authorities that she has no strength in her arms following surgery and treatment for cancer, and accusing an AA crew member of “extremely rude and arrogant” behaviour.The airline confirmed that a “disruptive customer” had been removed from Flight 293 from Delhi to New York on 30 January. In a complaint to Delhi Police seen by NDTV, Ms Sengupta said she...
The Independent

Missing aristocrat, rapist partner and newborn ‘camping out in countryside’

Police have issued a renewed appeal to trace a missing aristocrat, her convicted rapist partner and their newborn baby.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon abandoned their car on the hard-shoulder of the M61 a month and despite multiple sightings since have not been found by the authorities. It is now believed they have been camping out in the Sussex countryside.In the new appeal on Sunday, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command stated that the force is “very grateful” for the tip-offs it has received but has urged the public to “think carefully” about whether they may...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Care home manager swindled elderly residents to pay off debt collectors

A care home manager who swindled elderly residents out of tens of thousands of pounds to fund foreign holiday and luxury purchases has been jailed.Lauren Jane Burgess, 41, was estimated by to have stolen £77,000 out of her victim’s bank accounts over a three-year period.The audacious thefts first came to light after a family member noticed a substantial drop in their relative’s bank account after they passed away.And following further scrutiny, they found payments for foreign holidays, Amazon purchases, Next Directory orders and payments to debt collectors.North Yorkshire police launched an investigation that found usual purchases and withdrawals of cash...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
The Independent

Company handed seven-figure fine after worker crushed to death by Heathrow Express Train motor

A company has been fined £1.4 million after a worker was crushed to death by a Heathrow Express Train motor.Ian Parker, 58, was killed during routine maintenance of traction motors from Heathrow Express trains on June 13 2017. A 650kg motor fell on him at Siemens Train Care Facility in White City, west London in what has been termed a “tragic accident”.Siemens Plc pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a health and safety regulation and was handed the fine at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. It was ordered to pay further costs of £99,284.84...
The Independent

Diabetes breakthrough brings world closer to life without insulin

Scientists have identified a protein that they say could replace insulin therapy for people with diabetes.A research team at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has been working on an alternative approach to insulin for several years, based on the S100A9 protein. The protein – tested on diabetic mice - can significantly improve metabolism rate and regulate blood glucose, lipids and ketones, a chemical produced by the liver when the body doesn’t have enough insulin to turn glucose into energy.The study has also discovered an anti-inflammatory effect triggered by the protein, which could be used to treat inflammatory disorders elsewhere.Insulin...
The Independent

China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon

China is insisting that the suspected “spy balloon” shot down off the US east coast was a civilian aircraft and that the flyover was an accident, and has threatened further action in response.Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon off the coast of Carolina on Saturday after it had crossed over sensitive military sites across North America.The incident became the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China, with Beijing calling the shooting-down a “serious violation of international practice”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother believes his death was an accident, inquest hears

Archie Battersbee’s mother believes her son died after accidentally falling from the banister at their home, causing a neck injury, an inquest has heard.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 2022 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend, Essex, on April 7 last year.On the first day of an inquest into his death in Chelmsford on Tuesday, a tearful Ms Dance told of finding her...
BBC

Prisoners set to be held in police cells due to overcrowding

Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks, as plans to cut jail overcrowding were put into action. Last year the government announced it had asked to use 400 cells, following a surge in overcrowding in male prisons and youth jails. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy