Paco Rabanne: A look back at designer’s best adverts after his death aged 88

Spanish designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88, leaving behind a legacy of iconic perfumes, styles, and advertisements.

The mogul, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded the world-famous fashion house named for him.

During the course of his legendary career, he was given the moniker of “enfant terrible,” which means a person who shrugs convention.

A statement shared on his official Instagram said he will “remain a constant source of inspiration.”

This video gives a glimpse of some of the most impactful and memorable advertisements his brand became known for.

