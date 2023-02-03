ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail strikes make union boss late to his own picket line

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

A union boss was late to his own picket line this morning, 3 February, as his journey was impacted by train strikes.

Mick Whelan, who is head of the Aslef union of train drivers, apologised for running behind schedule due to “bloody rail strikes.”

Members of Aslef and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) staged industrial action on Friday in a dispute over pay.

Aslef’s latest strike is in protest at a an offer of 4 per cent for each of 2022 and 2023, which MR Whelan called “a real-terms pay cut.”

