Nicola Bulley's husband is 'on worst rollercoaster of his life', says friend of missing mother

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

The husband of Nicola Bulley , a mother who has been missing for a week, is on the “worst rollercoaster of his life.”

A friend of the 45-year-old shared what she has seen of Paul’s experience of “perpetual hell” during an interview with Sky News.

“He is desperate to have Niki home, he just wants to know she’s safe and wants her home with the family,” Heather Gibbons said.

Ms Bulley has been missing since last Friday, 27 January, when she took her dog for a walk on a path along the River Wyre at St Michaels on Wyre.

