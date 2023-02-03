Reality stars look for the one in Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ trailer

Love won’t come easy on Netflix’s “Perfect Match.”

After announcing the cast in January, Netflix has released the first trailer for its newest dating show, “Perfect Match.”

Stars from other reality shows on the streaming giant appear in the upcoming series’ tropical setting where they’ll compete to find their true partner. As pairs couple off they’ll get to be matchmakers and break up other couples by setting them up on dates with other singles arriving to the show.

“This is like ‘Hunger Games’ for dating,” “Too Hot to Handle” star Chase Demoor says during the trailer.

Former boyband and reality TV star Nick Lachey will host, just as he’s done on “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.”

The first four episodes will hit Netflix Feb. 14 with four more coming both Feb. 21 and 28.

The full cast includes:

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere of “Selling Tampa”

Barite Bowden of “Love Is Blind”

Abbey Humphreys of “Twentysomethings”

Calvin Crooks of “The Circle”

Chase DeMoor of “Too Hot To Handle”

Chloe Vetch of “Too Hot To Handle,” “The Circle”

Colony Reeves of “Selling Tampa”

Damian Powers of “Love Is Blind”

Diamond Jack of “Love Is Blind”

Dom Gabriel of “The Mole”

Francesca Farago of “Too Hot To Handle”

Georgia Hassarati of “Too Hot to Handle”

Ines Taxi of “The Circle France”

Izzy Fairthorne of “Too Hot Too Handle”

Joey Sasso of “The Circle”

Kariselle Snow “Sexy Beasts”

Lauren “LC” Chamblin “Love Is Blind”

Mitchell Eason “The Circle”

Nick Uhlenhuth “The Circle”

Savannah Palacio “The Circle”

Shayne Jansen “Love Is Blind”

Will Richardson “The Mole”

Say Wilson “The Ultimatum”

