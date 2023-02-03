What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Feb 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Freeridge (Netflix)

Freeridge is a spin-off of “On My Block”, the beloved Netflix series that ended too soon, as is the case with most Netflix properties. The series follows three students entering their sophomore year of high school as they deal with problems like nagging siblings and romantic relationships.

Dear Edward (Apple TV+)

Marking Taylor Schilling’s comeback on a leading TV role, “Dear Edward” follows Edward (Colin O’Brien), a young boy as the sole survivor of a horrific plane crash where his entire family dies. He moves in with his aunt (Schilling) as the two adapt to each other and cope with the grief of losing their family.

Murder In Big Horn (Showtime)

“Murder In Big Horn” is a documentary that follows the all too common murders and disappearance of women in the indigenous community of Big Horn County.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now available to stream on Disney+. The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, does its best to cope with the death of its lead star Chadwick Boseman, introducing a new Black Panther while honoring the spirit and legacy of the original.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Netflix)

“The Lord of the Rings” is now available on Netflix. The series, made up of three long films, is one of the best book-to-film adaptations ever made, introducing Middle Earth in a way that’s tangible and magical.

Spanglish (Netflix)

Starring Paz Vega, Adam Sandler, and Tea Leoni , “Spanglish” follows two families and the conflicting dynamics that arise after spending a summer together. Flor, a housekeeper who speaks little English, moves in with her employers, The Claskys, to spend a summer in Malibu, with their lives entangling in unexpected ways.

Grammys 2023 (CBS)

Lastly, this Sunday are the Grammys! The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the third year in a row, and will take place in Los Angeles. Some of the evening’s nominees include Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Adele, and more. You can check all the details you need in order to watch the show and its red carpet here .