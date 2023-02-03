Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Folks from all come to Camden, for the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures rising back above zero, it’s time to sled. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day to hit the slopes and the chute, down in Camden. Despite the delay, the races are underway. In its 32nd year, annual U.S. National Toboggan...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
Fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan, Maine
Firefighters battled a fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Emergency teams were also on the scene for assistance, according to the Skowhegan Fire Department. People Were in the Plant When the Fire Started at Gifford’s Ice Cream. The fire has been contained and extinguished....
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
foxbangor.com
LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment
BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
Are the Icicles On Your House Brown? Here’s Why You Should Worry.
Home ownership is so awesome... Ugh. I definitely love owning my own home, but there are always times where I wish any given home improvement project was someone else's problem. Septic bills, electric bills, fallen trees, whatever... There's always something that needs to be done. Sure, sometimes the projects can be fun, like installing new flooring or something. But most of it just makes me cringe with financial fear.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Rossignol promoted to Katahdin Trust assistant vice president, system administrator
HOULTON, Maine — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Rossignol to assistant vice president, system administrator. In this role, Rossignol will be responsible for ensuring that the Bank’s integrated systems operate efficiently as well as continue to provide technical assistance and training for system users.
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
wabi.tv
Fire destroys home in Surry
SURRY Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Surry Thursday morning. The call came in to the home on Morgan Bay Road just after 9 a.m.. It’s believed to have started in the chimney, but officials say due to the extent of the damage, there is no way to determine an exact cause.
WPFO
Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books
(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
