Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit family receives new house in home swap program

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family became new homeowners, thanks to a program between the city of Detroit and the Canadian government. The Gordie Howe International Bridge construction stands to displace some Detroit families in the path of the build. To help resolve the issue, the Canadian government and the city of Detroit joined forces to create the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program, which allowed families directly impacted by the construction to swap their current home for a newly renovated house in Detroit. The idea behind the program is to keep Detroit families in the city as long as they want...
DETROIT, MI
Morning Sun

3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit

An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer

Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

