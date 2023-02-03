Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building. “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,”...
fox2detroit.com
Relative arrested after deadly fire • Teen basketball player dies after cardiac arrest • USFL Schedule
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A family member is in police custody in connection with a deadly house fire that left a 6-year-old dead over the weekend. Detroit police arrested a relative of the deceased over alleged child abandonment following the fatal fire. The boy had been left alone in the...
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Detroit family receives new house in home swap program
(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family became new homeowners, thanks to a program between the city of Detroit and the Canadian government. The Gordie Howe International Bridge construction stands to displace some Detroit families in the path of the build. To help resolve the issue, the Canadian government and the city of Detroit joined forces to create the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program, which allowed families directly impacted by the construction to swap their current home for a newly renovated house in Detroit. The idea behind the program is to keep Detroit families in the city as long as they want...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
Morning Sun
3 charged for months-long crime spree in metro Detroit
An extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement groups has led to several felony charges against three men in connection with more than 25 vehicle thefts and a massive number of other property thefts including handguns from across the metro Detroit area. Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 29, and Samuel Bender,...
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program
Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit church in need after 2 furnaces stop working
Both furnaces at Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit need replacing. With a price tag of $11,000 each, the church can't afford to do it.
Hazardous hole in Detroit street leads to crashes caught on camera
Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Detroit for 3 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing. Christian White was last seen Jan. 15. He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked...
fox2detroit.com
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Men arrested for breaking into hundreds of vehicles, stealing 25 cars across Metro Detroit in months-long crime spree
Three men are facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing more than two dozen cars and stealing items from hundreds of other vehicles in multiple Metro Detroit communities in what police are calling a months-long crime spree.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest playing basketball
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Northwestern senior who suffered cardiac arrest playing basketball, has died. Cartier Woods died Monday according to a relative. The 18-year-old had been on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on the court. Cartier's family recently held a vigil...
