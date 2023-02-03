Read full article on original website
Michigan Works Southeast! Gets $3.6 Million To Provide Job Training To Nearly 2000 Workers
DETROIT – Michigan Works! Southeast will receive up to $3.6 Million from the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity to train workers at 66 companies throughout the region. Collectively, these 66 companies will train 1,883 employees, which includes 789 new hires and 330 United Stated Dept. of Labor Registered Apprentices.
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Should EV Owners Pay Road Taxes? Report From Anderson Economic Group
LANSING – Because electric vehicle drivers avoid both Federal and State gas taxes, they pay only 70- to 80-percent of the cost paid by Michigan’s drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles, says Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group in this video interview. AEG expects EVs to represent...
EV Drivers Pay Road Tax, Time-Based Electric Rates, eSports, ChatGPT
ANN ARBOR – Patrick Anderson discuses EV drivers paying their fair share in taxes for use and maintenance of Michigan’s roads. Then Dan Scripps, Chair of the MPSC, will explain why the commission has ordered electric power generators to implement time-based rates. Danielle Sirekis from LTU will provide details on the eSports competition. Richard Stiennon will discuss chatGPT and its benefits and threats, VMware vulnerabilities plus thousands of Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine.
