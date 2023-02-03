Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere. It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to...
iheart.com
Kim Petras Just Made Grammys History & Her Speech Has Everyone Crying
Kim Petras and Sam Smith made Grammys history at this year's awards show. On Sunday, February 5th, Kim and Sam took home the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Unholy," making Kim the first out transgender woman to win in that category. When the...
iheart.com
Kelsea Ballerini's Fans Freak Out Over Pics With Taylor Swift & Fletcher
Kelsea Ballerini posted some of the biggest highlights of her latest trip to Los Angeles for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and her Instagram followers are gushing over the “HEARTFIRST” artist’s photo dump that includes her mom, Taylor Swift, Fletcher (including a slide in a booth at IHOP) and Sabrina Carpenter.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
iheart.com
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
iheart.com
Multiple Dancers Claim Harry Styles' Grammy Performance Had A Major Slip Up
Harry Styles made waves at the Grammys last night when he took home the Album Of The Year award over favorites from Beyonce, Bad Bunny, and Adele. But he also drew plenty of attention for his performance, which was a bit of a strange dud in an otherwise exciting night. Fans noted the lack of energy and underwhelming chemistry between Harry and all his dancers, but there might be a pretty good reason why.
iheart.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A tense moment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't go unnoticed by fans watching the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. Affleck is known for looking strained or upset during public outings, which often include cameras for the famous actor, and JLo wasn't having it. At one point, the show's host Trevor Noah sat down right next to them to introduce the next presenter and the cameras caught an awkward exchange between the couple.
iheart.com
'Jeopardy' Contestant Calls Out Show After Bizarre On-Air Issue Costs Him
There was a time when regardless of if a game show contestant won or lost, they always seemed to enjoy their appearance. These days though, that isn't the case. Last week, a losing Wheel Of Fortune contestant called out the show on air over the category they chose for a puzzle and now, a Jeopardy player is following suit.
Comments / 0