Last night, Billy Strings closed out his winter 2023 tour kick-off with his third and final performance at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo. The evening served as the culmination of Strings’ superb interpretations, innovation and celebration of bluegrass, which proliferated over each night. Strings opened the final show at the sold-out 6,500-capacity arena with his fan favorite “Dust in a Baggie,” instantly uniting the droves of fans who had gathered to see him. He quickly locked into the flow with his bandmates and walked through complex bluegrass compositions like “Heartbeat of America,” Dan Fogelberg’s “Along the Road and Roy Acuff’s “The Streamlined Cannonball” with ease. Strings then dipped into his own discography for a pairing of “The Fire on My Tounge” with “Know It All” before moving into two more covers: a stomping “John Deere Tractor” by Larry Sparks and “The Preacher and the Bear” by Arthur Francis Collins. Another fan favorite penned by Strings came next, the title track of his 2021 LP,Wargasm. The ensemble then moved into an aberrant bluegrass interpretation of The Moody Blues’ love anthem, “Nights in White Satin.” After a few more originals like “This Old World” and “Bronzeback,” Strings closed the frame with a penultimate cover of John Hartford’s “All Fall Down” and a closing “These Old Blues.”

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO