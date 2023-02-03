Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Weyes Blood on exploring alternate tunings, building experimental guitars and creating a “weird in-between world” of analog and digital
Hailed as an emerging voice of a generation, Sub Pop-signed songwriter Natalie Mering reflects on her six-string journey so far. Natalie Mering is not afraid to tackle a difficult conversation. At the helm of the wistful folk-pop project Weyes Blood, the songwriter has been praised for her artful commentary on everything from the impending climate emergency to our technologically induced inability to connect.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch John 5 put on a shred clinic in blistering new Strung Out playthrough video
Even in the midst of those rehearsals – the first of which was described by Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx as "fucking epic" – and preparations, the guitarist has still found time to work on solo material, as evidenced by today's premiere of a hard-hitting new solo song called Strung Out.
Guitar World Magazine
Chapman Guitars’ UK-built range has been delayed again
The range’s manufacturer UK Guitar Builders is now reportedly unable to fulfil orders and refunds have been offered. Chapman Guitars says its Workshop Series – a line of electric guitars set to be handmade in the UK and announced back in November – will be delayed, following issues with its manufacturer.
Guitar World Magazine
How to combine one and two-string melodies with drones for more melodically inventive approaches
A great challenge for exploring new soloing ideas is to play improvised lines up and down a single string. There are a variety of benefits to this approach: primarily that it pushes one out of playing “learned” positional lines and patterns based on muscle and visual memory. We’d...
Guitar World Magazine
Faith PJE Legacy Twenty Series Mars, Earth and Neptune review
With such great timbers, unique and intricate inlay work, a superb preamp system, plus design and build quality that rivals anything out there, we reckon they’d fend off most comers. So great instruments, and a fantastic Legacy, too. Pros. +. Beautifully built with stunning looks. +. Great materials and...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the Giannini Craviola, the strikingly framed acoustic guitar beloved by Jimmy Page
Best known as a composer and singer, Brazilian guitarist Paulinho Nogueira should also be celebrated as a brilliant designer, whose Craviola is one of the most distinctive and beautiful guitar designs ever made. Its sound is distinctive, a cross between a harpsichord (in Portuguese, cravo) and the traditional 10-string Brazilian...
Guitar World Magazine
Ever wondered what John Mayer and Tim Henson playing each other’s music would look and sound like? This YouTuber has the answer
Thanks to some sharp editing chops, this inquisitive creator has created an alternate universe in which Mayer masterminded Polyphia’s Neuvo Flamenco hit, and Henson penned the acoustic fingerstyle workout. “In the style of” videos are some of the most intriguing pieces of guitar-related content you can find online. Why?...
Guitar World Magazine
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups
Unique in its beautiful Sapphire Blue transparent lacquer finish, the signature guitar also stands out sonically, with its trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine electric guitar pickups. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers....
Guitar World Magazine
A piece of bass history has been listed on Reverb
Jack Bruce was one of the most accomplished bass players ever to walk the Earth, and although he later played a Gibson EB-3 and his own signature Warwick Thumb, he made his bones with a Gibson EB-1. Now, an all-original EB-1, which proved to be a worthy competitor to Höfner’s Violin bass, has been listed for sale on Reverb.com.
Guitar World Magazine
John Frusciante says he views bass as the lead instrument in Red Hot Chili Peppers: “I see each song as being like a bass solo where I'm there to support it”
John Frusciante has said he views the bass as the band’s lead instrument in a new 60 Minutes interview. Red Hot Chili Peppers were the somewhat unlikely subjects of a recent episode of the current affairs show and took the chance to discuss their remarkable, enduring connection. We’d love...
Guitar World Magazine
Walter Trout: "You don't need pedals. If you get a kickass amp, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?"
Walter Trout explains and demonstrates why he doesn't use pedals: it's all in his volume control and pickup selection. Welcome to a Pedalpocalypse with a difference, as Walter Trout shows us exactly why he doesn't need pedals. "What I use for pedals is my vintage Mesa/Boogie Mark IV," he says. "I just don't see any need for pedals. I have this theory that if you get a kickass amplifier, why would you put it through a $100 pedal?
Guitar World Magazine
Former Danzig guitarist John Christ talks picking 'til he bled for Rick Rubin, his quest to replace Kirk Hammett and how he relearned to play after a horrific accident
One of metal's wildest guitarists shares stories from his rise, fall and miraculous recovery – and explains why he's still waiting for a call from Glenn Danzig. In the wake of the cult horror punk band the Misfits' dissolution, crooning frontman Glenn Danzig quickly formed Samhain as a new vehicle for his musical exploits. Indeed, the New Jersey-bred punk's reputation preceded him; as such, he knew that he needed to put together a stout band to back him up.
