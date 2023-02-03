Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season
I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
438
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 0