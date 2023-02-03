ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Country

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Public Ice Rink in Downtown Otsego Finally Opens For the Season

I don't know about you, but I've been waiting all winter for this news. Despite having grown up in Michigan I'm still not a fan of the cold. I know winters in Michigan are much more tolerable if you enjoy winter sports like skiing or ice fishing-- I don't. However, one sure way of getting me off the couch and into the crisp winter air is to give me a pair of ice skates!
OTSEGO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
438
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy