KVAL
Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
KVAL
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
KVAL
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
KVAL
North Bend Bulldogs honor first black head coach in school history
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend High School honored its first African American head coach Jasper Sawyer during a ceremony Friday. Sawyer received the recognition as part of a celebration of Black History Month at the school. He is the first black head coach in any sport for the...
KVAL
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KVAL
Sheriff: Intoxicated Coos Bay man arrested for doing 'donuts' at Bastendorff Beach
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the South Jetty parking lot at Bastendorff Beach. The vehicle was reported to be doing “donuts” in the gravel lot and...
KVAL
Coos Bay Police: Stolen vehicle, suspect located thanks to alert citizen
UPDATE: Coos Bay Police say the vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody. In a press release, police say a citizen who had seen the press release detailing the theft on Facebook spotted the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Newport at 6:00 p.m. Newport Police...
KVAL
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
