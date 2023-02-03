ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, OR

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
ROSEBURG, OR
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR

