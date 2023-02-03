Read full article on original website
Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence
Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters
A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
Riley County Arrest Report February 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SAMANTHA JO ARCHER, 33, Kansas City, MO, Failure to appear, Bond $1,000.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blundell, James Lee; 47; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center. Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the […]
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 2/6/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated assault of LEO in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan on January 3, 2023, around 12:00 p.m. 29-, 40-, and 45-year-old male RCPD Police Officers were listed as the victims when it was reported a 32-year-old man pulled out a sharp object and threatened them while they were investigating a verbal argument between the man and a woman. Exzavien Hunter 32, of Manhattan was arrested on scene for three counts of aggravated assault of LEO and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
City of Salina: Manhole adjustments to continue at Iron and Ohio
From Wednesday through Friday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue lane closures to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing: the inside lanes of Ohio at the Iron intersection; and all of the left turn lanes at the Ohio and Iron intersection. Through traffic in all directions is...
City of Salina: Manhole work closes down some lanes at Iron and Ohio
Through Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will be adjusting the manholes at the E. Iron Avenue/Ohio Street intersection to be level with recent resurfacing. To do so, they are closing the outside lanes of Ohio Street at E. Iron Avenue and the westbound E. Iron Street to northbound...
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
CORRECTION: KHP dispatch open house: Learn what it takes to be a voice supporting the badge
CORRECTION: KHP has informed Salina Post that the information provided for the below story is from KHP Lieutenant Alex Taylor. The story has been changed to reflect that. Get an up-close look at what it takes to be a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) dispatcher during an open house Feb. 28.
Alleged threat incident in south Salina lands man in jail early Wednesday
A man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly threatened multiple people in south Salina. Officers were first dispatched at 3 a.m. Wednesday to Panera Bread, 2375 S. Ninth Street, where a delivery driver was unloading his truck, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The delivery driver told police that a homeless-looking man made his way into the restaurant, but the driver was able to get him out of the building without incident.
Spring Get On & Go bus passes for students available Feb. 15
OCCK Transportation has announced the availability of the Spring 2023 Pass of the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Spring Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from March 1 to May 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.
SFHC's new mobile medical unit available for public tours on Saturday
Salina Family Healthcare Center has a new mobile medical unit and they want you to see it!. The new mobile medical unit will allow the SFHC's outreach team to travel and offer medical services without patients needing to go to the SFHC facility at 651 E. Prescott Road or even leave rural communities, SFHC noted in a news release.
Saline County to close part of State Street for crossroad pipe work
State Street between N. Brookville Road and N. Hedville Road will be under construction for crossroad pipe rehabilitations beginning Feb. 13. Short sections of State Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during daylight hours only. Traffic will be directed through the construction zone via a construction flagger or yield signs.
NWS: Salina was warmer, wetter in January
Salina was warmer and wetter than normal in January 2023. For Salina, January 2023 tied for the 34th warmest January since records began in 1900 and was the warmest January since 2021. According to Salina Regional Airport weather reporting, the average monthly temperature in January 2023 was 32.9 degrees, 2.1...
