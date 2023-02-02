Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
kingstonthisweek.com
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
