Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led...
Carlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO
-Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc on Monday appointed former Goldman Sachs Inc finance head Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 15. Schwartz will replace Bill Conway, the co-founder of Carlyle, who has been serving as the company’s interim CEO since August. The appointment comes months...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
U.S. prosecutors ask to postpone SEC, CFTC cases against Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to postpone civil cases brought against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried by federal regulators until a parallel criminal case against the former billionaire concludes. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have each filed...
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s electric vehicles unit Ampere. The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and...
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) – German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock...
Russia ready to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, Rosneft says
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Russia was willing to meet India’s oil needs at ‘market price’, the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market.
Volkswagen meets expected earnings forecast for 2022, net cash flow below target
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported a return on sales of 22.5 billion euros ($24.10 billion) in 2022 off sales of 279 billion euros, yielding an earnings margin of 8.1%, in line with the carmaker’s forecast. Net cash flow was significantly below target at 5 billion euros, down from...
Taiwan Jan exports down for 5th month, China shipments slump
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports fell for a fifth straight month in January due to a deteriorating global economy and factory closures during the long Lunar New Year holiday, with the outlook remaining poor in the short term. Exports dropped 21.2% by value last month from a year...
ION starts to bring clients back online after ransomware attack – source
LONDON (Reuters) – ION, the financial trading services group hit by a ransomware attack last week, started to bring clients back on to its cleared derivatives platform overnight, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have...
UK construction slips to near 3-year low but confidence rises – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s construction sector had its worst month in almost three years in January as rising borrowing costs hit house-building hard but builders turned more confident about the outlook for 2023, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the construction...
Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc’s iPhones 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones. Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of the JD.com’s app and Suning’s website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple’s official China website.
Australia central bank raises rates to decade-high, warns more to come
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, while dropping previous guidance that it was not on a pre-set path. Wrapping up its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of...
China willing to restart trade exchange mechanism with Australia after talks
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years. The virtual meeting came after Chinese officials...
AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources
(Reuters) – Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
Analysis-Dollar’s gyrations raise hedging costs for U.S. companies
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wild swings in global currencies hammered corporate earnings in the past year, and while forex markets have gotten less choppy, some companies are seeking ways to guard profits and lower hedging costs. Currency volatility drove the J.P. Morgan VXY G7 Index in September to its...
Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near
LONDON(Reuters) – Australia was the latest major central bank to raise rates and on Tuesday hinted at further hikes, even as most major central banks steadily move closer to a pause in aggressive monetary tightening as inflationary pressures show signs of easing. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented...
