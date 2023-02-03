Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman
A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
WSAZ
Man arrested after armed robbery
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
Murray Ledger & Times
DUI leads to drug arrest
A Murray man was arrested Saturday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Jonathan Drum, 40, of Murray, after observing him driving on South 12th Street in a manner which indicated the vehicle was being operated by an intoxicated subject. Drum failed the standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies located methamphetamine in the vehicle.
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth
A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
kbsi23.com
3 face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives search home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s dectectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Detectives and deputies arrested three people after searching a home on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County. Detectives found and seized...
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
Kait 8
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
