Cleveland, OH

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
USFL schedules released for 2 teams in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – The USFL is out with its team schedules for the 2023 season, with Pittsburgh and New Jersey set to make their hub home in Canton. Last year, in its augural season, the entire spring league was based out of Birmingham, Alabama. But last month, the league announced it has expanded hub cities and shifted formats by basing two teams in the hubs.
CANTON, OH
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
WOODMERE, OH
