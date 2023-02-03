Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Mac ‘N’ Cheese Throwdown set for March in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After being restricted by the pandemic, the 2023 Mac ‘N’ Cheese Throwdown will be back in person from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5. This competition will be held at The Madison, 4601 Payne Ave, Cleveland. Tickets are on sale now. The event...
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
Bruce Springsteen tickets: Where to score seats for Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit concerts
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are on tour and will make a stop in Cleveland, as well as other nearby cities, including Columbus and Detroit. Springsteen and The E Street Band kicked off the tour Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will end the concerts on April 14 in Newark, N.J. From there, they will head to Europe.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Cedar Point to open first phase of esports center in May
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point Sports Center, the popular athletic venue located a few miles east of the amusement park, plans to open the first phase of an esports center in May, with space for both casual and serious gamers. The venue, dubbed Cedar Point Esports, is smaller than...
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
USFL schedules released for 2 teams in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – The USFL is out with its team schedules for the 2023 season, with Pittsburgh and New Jersey set to make their hub home in Canton. Last year, in its augural season, the entire spring league was based out of Birmingham, Alabama. But last month, the league announced it has expanded hub cities and shifted formats by basing two teams in the hubs.
cleveland19.com
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
Lake Erie Crushers’ Ballpark on Tap craft beer-wine fest returning
AVON, Ohio – The Lake Erie Crushers’ Ballpark On Tap craft beer and wine festival is scheduled for Mercy Health Stadium in August. The fest – set for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 – will include more than 50 craft beers, food and live music.
Cleveland’s Sweet Bean will build you a CHOCuterie board for your next special occasion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Meet a new addition to the world of cheese and meat boards – the CHOCuterie board. Kristin Barnes, owner of Sweet Bean on East 185 Street in Cleveland, is creating new items that looks just like meat and cheese. Except they’re candy. “Our chocuterie...
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
What’s next for Melt Bar and Grilled after two restaurants close? Owner Matt Fish talks menu changes, future
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Melt Bar and Grilled, known for pushing limits with creative, gourmet variations on grilled cheese, closed two of its eight corporate-owned stores last week. Now, the 17-year-old chain is regrouping. That includes launching a new menu in March that will restore items that were removed during the pandemic years.
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2