Eugene, OR

KCBY

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort

BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time

At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
KCBY

Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show

EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State women not able to hold on against Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team has developed a theme of digging themselves a hole in the first two quarters and then coming back to make the game close in the third and fourth quarters. But Sunday was not on-theme for the Beavers. Oregon State did...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
EUGENE, OR

