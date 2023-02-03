Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBY
Lane Comm. College offering tuition-free courses to Oregon graduating and rising seniors
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon high school or GED students graduating in 2023 or 2024 can take one tuition-free course this spring or summer from Lane Community College, the college announced in a news release. “That’s a $530 savings for a four-credit course,” explained Lane Community College Advisor Brenda Williams....
KCBY
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
KCBY
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
KCBY
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
KCBY
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KCBY
OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
KCBY
Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show
EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KCBY
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
KCBY
Oregon State women not able to hold on against Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team has developed a theme of digging themselves a hole in the first two quarters and then coming back to make the game close in the third and fourth quarters. But Sunday was not on-theme for the Beavers. Oregon State did...
KCBY
Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
