Charleston, OR

KCBY

Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

North Bend School District announces board vacancies

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend School District has announced vacancies on its school board and is looking to appoint new members to fill them. In accordance with North Bend School District Board Policy BBE, vacancies will be filled by Board appointment. The appointee(s) will serve until June...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Sewer main repair on North 19th Street this week in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Beginning Wednesday, February 8, North 19th Street in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Juniper Avenue for sanitary sewer main repair, the City of Coos Bay announced in a press release. The work is expected to continue through Friday, February 10 in...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR

