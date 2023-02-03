Read full article on original website
KCBY
Coos County businesses urged to apply for no-cost lighting upgrades
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
KCBY
North Bend School District announces board vacancies
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend School District has announced vacancies on its school board and is looking to appoint new members to fill them. In accordance with North Bend School District Board Policy BBE, vacancies will be filled by Board appointment. The appointee(s) will serve until June...
KCBY
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
KCBY
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
KCBY
North Bend Bulldogs honor first black head coach in school history
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend High School honored its first African American head coach Jasper Sawyer during a ceremony Friday. Sawyer received the recognition as part of a celebration of Black History Month at the school. He is the first black head coach in any sport for the...
KCBY
Sewer main repair on North 19th Street this week in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Beginning Wednesday, February 8, North 19th Street in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Juniper Avenue for sanitary sewer main repair, the City of Coos Bay announced in a press release. The work is expected to continue through Friday, February 10 in...
KCBY
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KCBY
Sheriff: Intoxicated Coos Bay man arrested for doing 'donuts' at Bastendorff Beach
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the South Jetty parking lot at Bastendorff Beach. The vehicle was reported to be doing “donuts” in the gravel lot and...
KCBY
Coos Bay Police: Stolen vehicle, suspect located thanks to alert citizen
UPDATE: Coos Bay Police say the vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody. In a press release, police say a citizen who had seen the press release detailing the theft on Facebook spotted the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Newport at 6:00 p.m. Newport Police...
KCBY
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
