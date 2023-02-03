Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
Julian Edelman has confidence in Patriots for one particular reason
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seems bullish about his former team’s chances in the 2023 season. The wide receiver has one reason in particular for the projected turnaround: Bill O’Brien. Edelman is a fan of O’Brien’s. The wide receiver played under the offensive coach for...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Departure
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a significant hit this weekend. Longtime Patriots assistant coach Nick Caley is leaving the team for a position with the Los Angeles Rams. Caley, the Patriots tight ends coach, is taking the same position on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles. "Patriots' ...
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To What Tyreek Hill Said About Tom Brady
Tom Brady had some fun on Twitter on Monday. Brady posted a classic thirst trap to his Twitter that shows him shirtless and only wearing his Brady Brand boxer briefs. He said he would post it if he got 40,000 likes on a tweet and followed through. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw this ...
Patriots Reportedly Hire New Offensive Line Coach In Surprising Move
The Patriots reportedly have a new offensive line coach. New England on Monday hired Adrian Klemm, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Klemm served as Oregon’s associate head coach, O-line coach and run game coordinator in 2022. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line from 2019 through 2021.
Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update
Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week. He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the ...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
ktalnews.com
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid
‘You hold on to some of those things,’ the Philadelphia coach told ESPN in an interview. Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record.
Breaking down Patriots salary cap situation for 2023
With free agency just over a month away, it’s time to take a look at the Patriots’ salary cap situation. And from here on out, all salary figures in this article are via OverTheCap.com, which is a tremendous resource. The NFL locked in the cap at $224.8 million...
ktalnews.com
Five former Louisiana high school players in Super Bowl LVII
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five players who played at Louisiana high schools could win a super bowl ring in this year’s Big Game. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Boston Scott, and DeVonta Smith will all be playing for the Lombardi Trophy this year.
Former NFL Quarterback Says Tom Brady Keeps 'Ruining' His Career
Tom Brady may soon embark on a broadcasting career after announcing his retirement Wednesday. The iconic quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal last year to join FOX's commentary booth when he's done playing. While Brady reportedly won't participate in the network's Super Bowl coverage ...
Yardbarker
New mock draft has surprise at No. 1 overall
The 33rd Team's latest mock draft has a curve ball at the No. 1 overall pick, but it highlights what may be the deciding factor when it comes to which QB is drafted first April 27. It could simply boil down to which team is on the clock first. In...
Top-150 senior Kevin Patton Jr. commits to San Diego
Kevin Patton Jr., one of the final remaining 2023 prospects in the top-150 rankings, is now off the board. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian has committed to San Diego and head coach Steve Lavin. He becomes the highest-ranked recruit to commit to USD in the modern recruiting era.
2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7
The 2022-2023 NBA season is in full swing. Here is the 2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7. There may not be as hyped of a draft prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is over 7-foot, but has the skills of a guard. Whoever is picking first will take him. 2. Detroit...
