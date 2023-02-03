ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTNH.com

Fox’s Pereira knows pressure Super Bowl officials are facing

Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them. As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTNH.com

Belichick Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Brady on ‘Greatest Career’

The two legends shared a touching moment on the quarterback’s podcast Monday. Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday brought about decidedly less fanfare from around the league as a number of key figures in the quarterback’s accomplished career already delivered heartfelt messages after his announcement last year. However, Bill Belichick–the Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England–delivered an emotional congratulations to his longtime partner on Monday.
WTNH.com

Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
WTNH.com

Mahomes, Hurts aware of significance of this Super Bowl duel

PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl. He’s also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTNH.com

Trent Dilfer Unimpressed With Feats by Brady, Rodgers, Current NFL QBs

The current UAB coach made the comment during the ESPN documentary “Bullies of Baltimore.”. Trent Dilfer is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who can thank most of his success to being a very good game manager. The fella knew what he was working with and didn’t try to do anything crazy.
WTNH.com

Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate

It matters that Patrick Mahomes is spectacularly talented, of course. Might matter just as much that he is almost always available for the Kansas City Chiefs. Same goes for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. Those are big reasons the Chiefs and Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl —...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTNH.com

Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each. “It’s just been amazing that they’ve both...
KANSAS STATE
WTNH.com

Sean Payton brings old-school style to Denver in his return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton is bringing an old-school style sown by his mentor Bill Parcells and steeped in discipline and accountability as he takes over as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. One thing that means is that Russell Wilson will no longer have his own...
DENVER, CO

