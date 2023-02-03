The investigational therapy promises a new way to target HER2 while still using chemotherapy combinations. Gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), which include cancers in the esophagus and stomach, is the fifth most common diagnosis worldwide—although deaths from GEA are more common in Asian countries than in the United States.1,2 Because of the heterogeneity of these cancers, treatment has been challenging, although HER2 has emerged as a target in approximately 20% of these patients.3.

