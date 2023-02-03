Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Zanidatamab, With Biparatopic Binding to HER2, Shows 84% OS in Phase 2 Study of Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma
The investigational therapy promises a new way to target HER2 while still using chemotherapy combinations. Gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), which include cancers in the esophagus and stomach, is the fifth most common diagnosis worldwide—although deaths from GEA are more common in Asian countries than in the United States.1,2 Because of the heterogeneity of these cancers, treatment has been challenging, although HER2 has emerged as a target in approximately 20% of these patients.3.
ajmc.com
Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant Shows Minimal OS, PFS Benefits in MM
Although allogenic stem cell transplant is increasingly used to treat multiple myeloma (MM) and other hematological conditions, there have been mixed efficacy results in the context of MM. Most patients with multiple myeloma (MM) did not significantly benefit from treatment with allogeneic stem cell transplant (allo-SCT) in a study presented...
ajmc.com
Vitamin D Linked to Reduced Diabetes Risk in Adults With Prediabetes
Adjusted analyses showed vitamin D reduced diabetes risk by 15%, with a 3-year absolute risk reduction of 3.3%. Vitamin D has been shown to decrease the risk of diabetes in adults with prediabetes, according to a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 3...
ajmc.com
Randomized Prospective Trial Suggests AI Improves Lung Cancer Screening
Artificial intelligence (AI) improved detection of actionable lung nodules without leading to higher rates of false positives, the study found. Artificial intelligence (AI) appears to improve the accuracy of lung cancer screening, according to a new study. The report found pulmonary-nodule detection rates were higher when experienced radiologists were assisted by computer-aided detection (CAD) software.
ajmc.com
Dietary Therapies Show Short-term Effectiveness for Childhood Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
The modified Atkins diet exhibited superior tolerability and effectiveness in reducing seizure frequency compared with other dietary therapies in the management of childhood drug-resistant epilepsy. Dietary therapies were associated with significant reductions in the frequency of seizure for pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with the modified Atkins diet showing...
ajmc.com
Bloodstream Infection Risk Associated With Race, SES Among Patients on Hemodialysis
Data released in the CDC’s latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report indicate that patients with end-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis who are Black, Hispanic/Latino, or of lower socioeconomic status (SES) are at greater risk of Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, with Hispanic/Latino ethnicity cited as an independent risk factor. Risk...
ajmc.com
Dr Hilary Tindle: Findings and Patient Perspectives on Precision Approaches to Smoking Cessation
Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, discusses key findings and patient attitudes toward precision approaches to quitting smoking. Patients are generally enthusiastic about precision approaches to quitting smoking in pilot studies, and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are ongoing, said Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.
ajmc.com
Myasthenia Gravis Likely Leads to Significant Impact on QOL
Even patients with the mildest symptoms of myasthenia gravis said they experienced negative quality-of-life (QOL) effects from the disease. People with myasthenia gravis (MG) experience a significant disease-related burden in their daily lives, and the effects on their quality of life are closely tied to their disease class, according to the findings from a new study published in BMJ Open.
ajmc.com
Case Highlights EoE With Dysphagia Despite No Asthma, Atopic Disease History
Such cases of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) are rare, but they can be treated with the typical therapies for EoE. Dysphagia is a common symptom of the inflammatory condition eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), but it is uncommon in people without a history of asthma or atopic conditions. In a new case report...
ajmc.com
Improving SMA HRQOL Must Address Patient and Caregiver Well-being
Data from 2 prospective studies showed correlations between impaired patient health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and disease severity, as well as correlations between the health of caregivers and their HRQOL and caregiver burden. The burden of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) not only weighs heavy on patients but also extends to...
ajmc.com
Nationwide Data Show Delayed Correct Diagnosis for PAH
The long time to diagnosis is consistent with data pointing to pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) often being misdiagnosed as asthma, said the researchers, adding that the findings from their retrospective study provide valuable insight into where the diagnostic pathway lags. Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) wait an average of...
ajmc.com
NCCN Guideline Update Reflects Rise of Precision Options in NSCLC
The latest updates in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cover recommendations for diagnostics, staging, when to use biomarker testing, sequencing of therapeutic options, and the addition of new treatments. New findings from clinical trials, a new FDA approval, and increased use of biomarkers are reflected in the latest round...
ajmc.com
Dr Amy Crawford-Faucher on Efforts to Get Childhood Immunizations Back on Track
Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the Primary Care Institute and Department of Family Medicine at Allegheny Health Network, discussed the potential of a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in children, as well as ongoing efforts to get childhood vaccination rates back on track. Amy Crawford-Faucher, MD, vice chair of the...
Comments / 0